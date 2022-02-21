ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

More Teens with Eating Disorders Wound up in ER During Pandemic

By Robin Foster
Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Emergency rooms across the country have seen...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Autism, ADHD associated with higher risk for early death

Young people with autism or attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) have a higher risk of dying early from a range of causes, a new research review suggests. Researchers found that before middle-age, people with autism face higher-than-average rates of death from both "natural" causes, like heart disease, and "unnatural" ones, including accidents and suicide.
MENTAL HEALTH
Mic

If you had COVID, you might be at higher risk for depression

Quarantine has seriously jeopardized our mental health in ways we’re just beginning to understand and it turns out that those of us who caught COVID may be at an even higher risk for mental disorders. A large study released this week found that people who had COVID were more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety or depression in the months after they recovered, according to the New York Times.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Why Childhood Trauma Could Be Causing Your Anxiety

For many adults, childhood trauma and anxiety go hand in hand — and both are treatable. If you live with anxiety, it’s natural to wonder what might be causing your symptoms. Typically, anxiety disorders stem from a combination of factors, such as:. genetics. learned coping strategies. chronic stress.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

What Does Depression Feel Like?

The experience of depression isn’t uniform. No two journeys look the same, but symptoms can be managed whatever it looks like for you. Slogging through a pool of molasses, wearing a heavy trench coat, donning a pair of grey-colored glasses… These are just a few of the ways someone might describe what it feels like to live with depression.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorders#Healthday News
verywellhealth.com

What Triggers a Person With Borderline Personality Disorder?

Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health disorder that is characterized by ongoing patterns of changing moods, behaviors, and self-image. When a person has BPD, they often experience periods of intense feelings of anger, anxiety, or depression that can last for a few hours or a few days. The mood swings experienced by people with BPD can lead to issues with impulsive behavior and can contribute to relationship problems.
MENTAL HEALTH
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 7 Signs of Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a mood disorder characterized by alternating episodes of elevated mood (mania) and episodes of low mood (depression) that can last from days to weeks. Symptoms of bipolar disorder can cause unpredictable changes in mood and behavior, causing difficulty leading a normal life....
MENTAL HEALTH
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
ScienceAlert

Vast Majority of People With Depression Aren't Getting Treatment, Global Review Finds

Depression has become a leading cause of disability worldwide with no signs of slowing down. By 2030, the World Health Organization predicts the disorder could be the main contributor to the global burden of disease. Even though we now have some effective treatments for depression, including medications and psychological interventions, medical care remains woeful across the board. In higher income nations, a review of available literature has found just 23 percent of patients with depression are receiving 'minimally adequate' treatment. In lower and middle income nations, a meager 3 percent are receiving the barest minimum of care. The analysis is based on 149...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New study finds COVID-19 vaccination boosts mental health along with immunity

Getting vaccinated for COVID-19 measurably improved the psychological well-being of participants in the Understanding Coronavirus in America study, a large longitudinal look at the impact of the pandemic on individuals in the United States. Vaccination was associated with declines in distress and perceived risks of infection, hospitalization, and death. The study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, validates the intuitive but previously unanswered questions of whether becoming vaccinated reduces perceived risks associated with COVID-19, and whether the reduction of these fears leads to improvements in mental health and quality of life.
DURHAM, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy