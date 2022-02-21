ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

4th COVID shot: Who will need another booster soon

By Nia Noelle
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqJ5Y_0eKboIAa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p5lAP_0eKboIAa00

Source: Andia / Getty


According to NBC4i, as COVID cases caused by the omicron variant finally start to wane in the U.S., is it time to look ahead to the next variant? And will we need another booster shot to protect us from it?

It’s too soon to determine whether a fourth vaccine dose (or a third dose for the Johnson & Johnson recipients) will be necessary for everyone, the experts we asked said. It’s an answer they acknowledge is frustrating for those concerned about the ever-evolving coronavirus. But there are some things we know about who needs that extra protection now, and what we might expect next.

For the full NBC4 story go to https://www.nbc4i.com/community/health/coronavirus/4th-covid-shot-who-will-need-another-booster-soon/

