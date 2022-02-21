Carson's Monday Morning Forecast 2/21

A busy weather day has gotten off to a quick start. A subtle boundary set off spotty showers and storms across North Alabama earlier this morning but that activity has now lifted northward into Tennessee. To our west, a line of strong to severe storms is moving into northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky. There have been numerous Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings with this line but we do not expect to see issues with this line of storms in our coverage area until later this evening. Until then, expect a lull in the rain for the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon outside of some spotty showers.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO