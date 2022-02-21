ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson's Monday Morning Forecast 2/21

WAAY-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain moves in today, flooding and severe weather concerns...

www.waaytv.com

WAFF

Soaking rain for the week ahead

More clouds will move in late tonight into Monday morning, the cloud cover will keep temps much warmer for staying in the low to middle 40s. A very wet and unsettled week lies ahead with multiple disturbances moving through the Tennessee Valley. Widespread, locally heavy rainfall between 3 to 5 inches is forecast, this will lead to flash flooding and river flooding concerns. There is a chance of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms developing on Tuesday ahead of a cold front. This will be more of a conditional threat and will depend on how unstable our atmosphere will become.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Presidents Day forecast: Another round of wintry weather is here

Another round of winter weather is on the way Monday for portions of the central U.S. Already for northern tier states, temperatures are 20 to 30 degrees below average. Winter weather advisories have been issued from Montana across the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes region as a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will come in two waves over the next few days.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WTVCFOX

Weather Alert: Heavy rain and storm potential through Wednesday morning

FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY.....WEATHER ALERT FOR TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. The coverage of rain and storms increases through the evening and continues overnight. Some of the storms could be strong to severe from late evening to just after midnight, then heavy rain through the predawn hours. The severe threats of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are possible from late evening to just after midnight. Heavy rainfall in the range of 1" to 2" could lead to excessive runoff and flooding potential.
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, February 21 2022 6PM

Showers are starting to move into our region with increased instability due to a dry line over our region. A shortwave trough will move into our region, increasing thunderstorm activity. Temperatures are quite warm in the 80s with increasing moisture which is helping create showers. The disturbance is expected to move fairly quickly over our […]
ENVIRONMENT
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
KTUL

Strong winter storms sweeping across Midwest, Central US this week

WASHINGTON (TND) — A powerful storm has triggered winter weather alerts for more than 25 million people in the Midwest and Central U.S. According to the National Weather Service, the storm will impact the Northern Plains into the Great Lakes, southward across the Ohio Valley, Tennessee Valley, Lower Mississippi Valley and Southern Plains over the next few days.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Light Snow Thursday

(Quad Cities, IA/IL) - YOUR FIRST ALERT FORECAST FROM CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIK MAITLAND:. ***FIRST ALERT DAY FOR SNOW 3 P.M. THURSDAY THROUGH 3 A.M. FRIDAY***. Scattered flurries will end into our Wednesday evening with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Thursday we’ll see snow develop in the afternoon with. highs in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Flooding Rain, Severe Storms Possible From Ohio Valley into the South

Two storm systems will track across the country this week. Severe storms are possible from the South into the Ohio Valley. Flooding is also likely in the Tennessee and Ohio valleys. A wet and stormy week is expected in the South and Midwest as two storm systems slingshot from the...
OHIO STATE
WAAY-TV

Heavy rain, flooding, and severe storms all possible this evening and overnight

A busy weather day has gotten off to a quick start. A subtle boundary set off spotty showers and storms across North Alabama earlier this morning but that activity has now lifted northward into Tennessee. To our west, a line of strong to severe storms is moving into northwestern Tennessee and western Kentucky. There have been numerous Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Warnings with this line but we do not expect to see issues with this line of storms in our coverage area until later this evening. Until then, expect a lull in the rain for the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon outside of some spotty showers.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weather Whiplash Next 36 Hours

The weather will be cramming in a couple of seasons into the next 36 hours in central Indiana. Today, we're on the warm side of this approaching winter storm and a balmy southwest wind delivers high temps near/above 60°. The trade-off, however, will be gusts over 45 mph at times into the evening with a Wind Advisory in effect for all of central Indiana.
ENVIRONMENT
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday February 22nd

Happy ‘Twos’day 2/22/22!! Partly cloudy skies and cool across the Concho Valley as the first of two cold fronts has started to enter the area. Temperatures range from the 40s in the northeast and in the upper 70s to the southwest. Temperatures will continue to drop into the 20s overnight with chance for some isolated […]
ENVIRONMENT

