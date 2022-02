Her hairdo might be what first catches your eye about Sugar, but this sweet pup is more than just a cute face!. Meet Sugar today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Her adoption fee is $175. The folks at Pet Savers are working to make sure she's up to date on her vaccinations and will be testing her soon to make sure she's heartworm negative. Thankfully, she's already spayed. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.

1 DAY AGO