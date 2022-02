On Friday, Major League Baseball announced the start of spring training games will be postponed by at least a week. The sports world unleashed a collective "duh" at the news. The league and its players continue to be mired in the midst of contentious collective bargaining agreement negotiations in which little tangible progress is being made. It's time for the owners to end the lockout they imposed, and allow spring training to start while discussions continue.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO