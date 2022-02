A bill that would let Georgia drivers touch their cellphones under certain circumstances cleared a state Senate committee Wednesday. Motorists are currently prohibited from handling their phones except in limited circumstances. Senate Bill 203 would allow them to touch their phone when their vehicle is at a “full and complete stop” at a stoplight or stop sign — as long as the phone is secured in a phone stand or mount. Motorists could also pull over to the side of a road and stop to check their phones, even if they’re not legally parked.

