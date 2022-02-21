ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League reputation ‘on the line’ over head injuries, says leading charity

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBrain injury charity Headway said the Premier League’s reputation was “on the line” as it claimed...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Arsenal vs Brentford confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Arsenal will look to continue their top-four push this afternoon as they welcome Brentford to the Emirates Stadium for a Premier League encounter.The Gunners entered the gameweek sixth in the table ahead of this top-flight fixture, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester United but with three games in hand over the Red Devils.Last time out, Arsenal edged past Wolves with a 1-0 win despite Gabriel Martinelli being sent off for two cynical fouls within one phase of play. It was the third time in six games that an Arsenal player had received a red card, and Mikel Arteta will hope for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League: Juventus' new star Dusan Vlahovic looks to make his mark in UCL debut vs. Villarreal Tuesday

New Juventus signing Dusan Vlahović will play his first Champions League match Tuesday night against Villarreal in the first leg of the Round of 16 (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Juventus signed the Serbian striker in January from Fiorentina, paying around €75 million to pry him from Fiorentina. It was a huge deal for both the club and the player, who desperately wanted to join the Bianconeri side after rejecting many clubs last summer and again this winter, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Vlahović now finally has the opportunity to make his debut in Europe's premier club competition. The questoin is, will he have an immediate impact.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Koch
Person
Scott Mctominay
Person
Robin
Daily Mail

Ralf Rangnick admits he DOESN'T KNOW what technical director Darren Fletcher's role is at Manchester United... but interim boss says it is 'good to have him on board' for his influence around the training ground

Ralf Rangnick has admitted he is not sure what Darren Fletcher's role at Old Trafford is, but praised the former Manchester United midfielder for having a positive impact on the team. The Scotsman is United's technical director but has been regularly spotted in the dugout alongside Rangnick and his coaching...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Chelsea return to domestic action this afternoon following their Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi last week.Thomas Tuchel’s team overcame Al-Hilal then Palmeiras – late in extra-time – to lift the trophy and become ‘world champions’, but they must now turn their focus to today’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.The Blues then have a Champions League last-16 first leg against Lille and the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool next week, though they cannot overlook Patrick Vieira’s Eagles here.Follow the 3pm Premier League scores LIVE!Although Palace have been in underwhelming form, they will look to take advantage of Chelsea’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Injuries#Head Injury#Charity#Uk#Headway#The Premier League#Manchester United
The Independent

Hannah Hampton revels in ‘dream’ England debut after Spain clean sheet

Hannah Hampton said it was a “dream come true” to make her England debut in Sunday’s goalless draw with Spain in the Lionesses’ second fixture of the Arnold Clark Cup.Spain went into the match as favourites with a core of players who won the Champions League with Barcelona, but they were unable to find a breakthrough.It was a largely cagey affair, with goalkeeper Hampton having to deal with just four shots on target from the visitors in front of 14,284 fans at Carrow Road.dreams really do come true✨absolutely honoured to have made my England debut! thank-you to everyone who has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds will issue a LIFETIME BAN to any fans found to have thrown missiles towards rival Man United players after Anthony Elanga was struck by an object at Elland Road, with club now reviewing CCTV footage

Leeds have vowed to hand lifetime bans to any fans found to have thrown missiles at Manchester United players after the FA confirmed they are investigating disorder at Sunday's match. Anthony Elanga was struck by an object flung from the crowd while celebrating the Red Devils' third goal in their...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates becoming the FIRST person to reach 400 MILLION Instagram followers with his famous 'Siuuu' celebration - while wearing a £2,000 jumper - as Man United star thanks his fans... and now targets half-a-billion!

Cristiano Ronaldo has thanked his fans after becoming the first person to reach 400 million followers on Instagram. The 37-year-old, who currently has 404 million followers, posted a video on the platform for his supporters which included his famous 'Siuuu' celebration while wearing a £2,000 grey cashmere Dior jumper.
SOCCER
ESPN

Newcastle revival continues with draw at West Ham

Newcastle United continued their bid for Premier League survival with a 1-1 draw away to top-four hopefuls West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday. Craig Dawson, who snatched a 2-2 draw at Leicester City last week, put West Ham in front in the 32nd minute, heading home a free kick from Aaron Cresswell.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

'All signs point to a future Premier League superstar'

Nalin Mastou, Stretford Paddock, external contributor. From being called a flop to becoming Manchester United’s most reliable player in just a matter of weeks - it’s fair to say that Jadon Sancho has finally come into his own. The 21-year old forward seems to have found his form....
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy