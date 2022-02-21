ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

A look at the sides the English clubs face in Champions League action this week

By PA Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld club champions and holders Chelsea return to Champions League action this week...

Chelsea F.C.
Champions League: Juventus' new star Dusan Vlahovic looks to make his mark in UCL debut vs. Villarreal Tuesday

New Juventus signing Dusan Vlahović will play his first Champions League match Tuesday night against Villarreal in the first leg of the Round of 16 (you can catch all the Champions League action on Paramount+). Juventus signed the Serbian striker in January from Fiorentina, paying around €75 million to pry him from Fiorentina. It was a huge deal for both the club and the player, who desperately wanted to join the Bianconeri side after rejecting many clubs last summer and again this winter, including Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. Vlahović now finally has the opportunity to make his debut in Europe's premier club competition. The questoin is, will he have an immediate impact.
Leeds and Atletico Madrid beware! Cristiano Ronaldo has a proven track record of following goal droughts with a flurry of important strikes... so after the Man United star ended his barren spell against Brighton, will he now rediscover his best form?

It was certainly worth the wait. Cristiano Ronaldo ended his six-game goal drought in spectacular fashion as Manchester United beat Brighton on Tuesday to move back into the top four. Picking up the ball 40 yards out, he ran purposefully at the Brighton defence, took a step to get the...
Chelsea's Edouard Mendy says he did not 'understand' Ballon d'Or snub and believes being African did him a 'disservice' because he did not feature in any international competitions last year

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy said he 'didn't understand' why he did not crack the top 30 in last year's Ballon d'Or. The Senegal keeper was one of the standout players in the world and helped guide Chelsea to the Champions League, keeping a clean sheet in the Blues' 1-0 win over Manchester City in the final.
Match Recap: Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United

Leeds United took another difficult defeat at Elland Road, this time at the hands of bitter rivals, Manchester United. The Whites had the first sight of goal when Klich’s beautifully floated cross found Harrison on the left channel who volleyed the ball wide. Forshaw showed a dangerous side when he nicked the ball in the final third before firing a decent strike which was well parried by De Gea.
Liverpool 3-1 Norwich: Luis Diaz on target as Reds stage comeback win in Premier League

Liverpool staged a second-half comeback against a resilient Norwich side to keep their Premier League title hopes alive with an eighth successive win in all competitions. The Reds had threatened the Norwich goal countless times but they were stunned into emergency action moments after the interval when Milot Rashica's deflected strike gave the Canaries hope of a first win at Anfield in 28 years.
Nantes goalkeeper Alban Lafont becomes just the 13th player (and only the THIRD goalkeeper) to claim rare 10/10 display in L'Equipe's player ratings after stunning performance to keep PSG at bay in stunning 3-1 victory

Alban Lafont has become the first goalkeeper since the 1990s to claim a 10/10 display in L'Equipe's highly regarded player ratings following a stunning performance in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain. The French side inflicted only the second league defeat on Mauricio Pochettino's side all season, but had their...
