ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Intellect launches trade and supply chain finance solution

thepaypers.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIntellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB) has launched iColumbus.ai, named after the pioneer whose discoveries eventually opened up the world to truly global international trade. iColumbus.ai is on a mission to...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

How trade facilitation can support supply chain diversity in a post-pandemic world

The pandemic has exposed vulnerabilities in the global supply chain. Developing economies have been hardest hit by this disruption. Public-private efforts can help deliver trade facilitation reforms. After two years of a global pandemic, international trade is bruised and battered. The carefully tuned machinery we call the supply chain has...
ECONOMY
nddist.com

No End in Sight for Supply Chain Headaches

It was late December when Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced he’d be awarding more than $241 million in grants to bolster U.S ports, with the amount of money for similar projects set to double in 2022. It was a decision welcomed by many industry stakeholders, though the overall prospects...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

The Supply Chain Innovator

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Tanya’s entrepreneurial journey had begun 6 years ago while she was at Barclays Investment Bank. Aware that logistics was one of the most fragmented industries, she spent six months analyzing the supply chains of 100 multinationals in the second half of 2015 post resigning from Barclays and the common observation was - suboptimal supply chain assets’ sweating. This was due to high industry fragmentation, seasonality and not so robust demand forecasting across supply chains. The capacities were built to peak leading to cost and operational efficiency leakages at all nodes. Having realized this, Tanya then started StoreSpace, a next generation supply chain organization built around sharing of assets, collaboration, flexibility, agility, reliability, responsiveness, technology and data.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Finance#Intellect#Essdocs#Coriolis Technologies#Esg
foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
INDUSTRY
Forbes

Keeping Up With Three Key Technologies That Will Hit Their Stride In 2022

Mike Jackowski is the CEO of Duck Creek. He brings more than 25 years of insurance industry expertise to this global leadership role. The past two years have seen the development of new technologies — and the rethinking of mature ones — accelerate at an incredible pace. The pandemic forced established companies into new ways of thinking and doing, and new businesses sprang up to support them. We’re in a period of upheaval, and as 2022 begins, uncertainty shows no sign of stopping.
TECHNOLOGY
architecturaldigest.com

The Floral Supply Chain Is in Disarray

Across the U.S. and the world at large, florists have faced an unprecedented set of interconnected challenges over the last two years. Why? A confluence of everything from discarded crops and poor weather to labor shortages and supply chain snags keeps tripping up the industry. And though vaccinations have set the stage for a projected 2.5 million weddings in 2022, those in the flower trade expect the pain to persist.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Trade
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Wiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Special Committee on Trade and Supply Chain

On Thursday, the Assembly Special Committee on Trade and Supply Chain held a hearing with invited speakers to discuss issues around workforce shortages and supporting Wisconsin's top industries of manufacturing and agriculture. This segment features Wisconsin Manufacturing and Commerce Executive VP of Government Relations Scott Manley.
WISCONSIN STATE
NPR

The U.S. is considering a radical rethinking of the dollar for today's digital world

Since its establishment as the country's national currency, the dollar has undergone many updates and changes, but nothing compares to the proposal being debated today. The U.S. is gingerly considering whether to adopt a digital version of its currency, one better suited for today's increasingly cashless world, ushering in what could be one of the dollar's most fundamental transformations.
U.S. POLITICS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Machine Learning in the 2022 Supply Chain

In a mid-2020 issue of Supply & Demand Chain Executive, I had the pleasure of speaking with managing editor Brielle Jaekel on the “emerging technologies that claim to help companies in the supply chain.” During that conversation, I mentioned the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML):
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

Supply Chains Disruptions In Latin America

The main disruption for Latin American traders comes from increased shipping costs and long delays to products arriving at their destinations. As new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) virus continues to climb worldwide, causing staff shortages in all sectors, there is a threat of renewed mobility restrictions and further disruption to global supply chains. Although it is likely that new restrictions will be less stringent compared with during the peaks of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and that they will continue to be loosened overall, IHS Markit's view is that logistics constraints, particularly on sea cargo, will persist throughout 2022.
INDUSTRY
restorationnewsmedia.com

Should US rethink approach to international trade?

As the country recovers from the COVID-19 recession, many questions are being raised about the econo... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
U.S. POLITICS
HackerNoon

Community Is the Core of Any Crypto Project: Building a Community 72k Strong

Free float is an important metric for the success of any startup with a token. But can it be increased, for example, to $8 million from scratch just by building a vibrant community for English, Spanish, Turkish, and Chinese-speaking users? This case from BDC Consulting explores that possibility. The community is the core of any crypto project**. This is a trust factor for product users, investors, and media. We decided to create unofficial communities on behalf of enthusiasts who are interested in the token.
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Procurement Must Rethink Supply Base Role

Procurement has always operated within a changing landscape. But, in recent years, developments in the supply base have been nothing short of unprecedented. As if a global pandemic was not enough to contend with, the world has finally started to focus on sustainability and climate change and these recent developments are transforming much of our supply base.
INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Reliance's Jio Invests in Deep Tech Startup Two Platforms

Jio Platforms has made an investment of US$ 15 million in Two Platforms, a Silicon Valley based deep tech startup founded by Pranav Mistry, for a 25% equity stake on a fully diluted basis. TWO is an Artificial Reality company with focus on building interactive and immersional AI experiences. After...
BUSINESS
pymnts

B2B Agriculture Platform Agrim Raises $10M

Indian business-to-business (B2B) platform Agrim, which works for agri-inputs, has raised $10 million in a Series A round, according to a Friday (Feb. 18) press release. Agrim is working on a digital platform for the $50 billion agri-input industry in India, connecting retailers with manufacturers and providing all parties with distributions, credit logistics and marketing solutions.
AGRICULTURE
cryptoslate.com

Binance joins Russia’s Bank Association as its first crypto member

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has become the first crypto-centric entity to join the Association of Banks of Russia (ABR), the company announced last Friday. “Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, is announcing its membership in the Association of Banks of Russia to provide a dialog with federal authorities, legislators, experts in the field of digital financial assets and digital currencies,” Binance Russia explained.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy