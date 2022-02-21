Medical examiner says motorcycle driver shot before crash

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped and robbed is charged with lying about what happened. The Kearney Hub reports that 31-year-old Mara Stamp is charged in Buffalo County Court with tampering with physical evidence and false reporting after initially accusing her former probation client, 35-year-old Shawn Smith, of coming to her Kearney house and taking her to an ATM where he forced her to withdraw money.

