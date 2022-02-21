ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Medical examiner says motorcycle driver shot before crash

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — What appeared to be a deadly motorcycle crash turned into a homicide investigation after a medical examiner determined the driver...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 3

Riordan smith
16h ago

Verbal and physical altercations can end so violent nowadays, sad days continue to be a new normal in some of our most famous cities. Condolences to the family.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
North Platte Post

Lincoln police identify burning body found in stairwell

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have identified a man whose burning body was found last week at a Lincoln housing complex inside a stairwell. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the body of 41-year-old Terry Barry was found Wednesday morning in a partially enclosed stairwell attached to the complex.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska probation officer charged with making false report

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska probation officer who reported being kidnapped and robbed is charged with lying about what happened. The Kearney Hub reports that 31-year-old Mara Stamp is charged in Buffalo County Court with tampering with physical evidence and false reporting after initially accusing her former probation client, 35-year-old Shawn Smith, of coming to her Kearney house and taking her to an ATM where he forced her to withdraw money.
KEARNEY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Omaha, NE
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Man arrested after long standoff at rural Kansas home

MCPHERSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect after an overnight standoff in McPherson County. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, sheriff's deputies responded on an ongoing domestic situation in the 1000 Block of 6th Avenue in rural McPherson County, according to Sheriff Jerry Montagne. The suspect identified as 39-year-old Justin...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Couple jailed after drug bust at Kansas home with children

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges after an investigation. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1300 Block of NE Jefferson in Topeka as part of an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#The Associated Press#Ap#Sgt
North Platte Post

Life term handed down in Pine Ridge Reservation slaying

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Another man convicted of a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation in 2016 has been sentenced to life in federal prison. 32-year-old Adan Corona was convicted last year along with Francisco Villanueva of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder and three other counts in the death of Vinny Brewer.
RAPID CITY, SD
North Platte Post

Scottsbluff man sentenced to 10 years on meth charges

United States Attorney Jan Sharp announced that Dillon Morgan, 24, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Chief United States Chief District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced Morgan to 120 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a five-year term of supervised release.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
North Platte Post

Homicide suspect arrested following standoff in St. Paul

Nebraska State Troopers have arrested the subject of an ongoing homicide investigation after a standoff in St. Paul Thursday evening. The incident began when NSP investigators were informed that the Grand Island Police Department was seeking to arrest Donald Anthony, 34, of Grand Island, as part of an ongoing homicide investigation. As part of that investigation, GIPD obtained a search warrant for a residence at 1019 7th Street in St. Paul, where the subject was believed to be.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
North Platte Post

Hundreds of rodents found inside Family Dollar facility

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Federal inspectors say they found more than 1,000 rodents inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says a consumer complaint prompted officials to inspect the West Memphis, Arkansas, facility last month. Inside the building, inspectors said they found live rodents, dead rodents, rodent feces and dead birds.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
North Platte Post

Kan. woman sentenced to prison for killing after son was battered

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman who shot and killed a man she accused of beating her adult son with a baseball bat is going to prison for sixteen years. On Thursday, 43-year-old Amber Ahrens was sentenced for the 2020 shooting death of 53-year-old David Leddy outside a Wichita home, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
WICHITA, KS
North Platte Post

Police investigate racist graffiti in Lincoln middle school

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating after staff discovered racist graffiti in hallways and bathrooms of a Lincoln middle school. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that graffiti — scrawled words and images in pencil — was found three different times this week inside Dawes Middle School in northeast Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

2 juveniles arrested following pursuit in Sarpy County

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol apprehended two juveniles following a pursuit Tuesday in Sarpy County. At approximately 7:00 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Suburban failing to maintain its lane while traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, near mile marker 428. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
91K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy