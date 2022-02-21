Medical examiner says motorcycle driver shot before crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — What appeared to be a deadly motorcycle crash turned into a homicide investigation after a medical examiner determined the driver...northplattepost.com
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — What appeared to be a deadly motorcycle crash turned into a homicide investigation after a medical examiner determined the driver...northplattepost.com
Verbal and physical altercations can end so violent nowadays, sad days continue to be a new normal in some of our most famous cities. Condolences to the family.
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 3