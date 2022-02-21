UK Regulator Joins Five-Nation Effort Against Supply Chain Price Hikes

Tensions in Russia and Ukraine have revealed a risk to the UK’s food supplies, with soaring costs and post Brexit in-fighting helping to create a “perfect storm”, a farming chief has warned.The two sparring countries provide 30 per cent of the world’s wheat exports, and a recent temporary block on fertiliser chemicals exported by Russia saw prices more than double.Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), said that warnings about UK food security had gone unheeded for years, but now had to be taken seriously by the government.“I cannot understand why you would not treat food security...

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO