ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UK Regulator Joins Five-Nation Effort Against Supply Chain Price Hikes

kamcity.com
 1 day ago

The UK competition watchdog is teaming up with its...

www.kamcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China suspends Lithuanian beef, dairy, beer imports as Taiwan row grows

BEIJING/VILNIUS (Reuters) -China suspended imports of beef, dairy and beer from Lithuania this week, Lithuania’s veterinary control agency said on Thursday, amid a growing trade dispute over the Baltic nation’s relations with Taiwan. China’s General Administration of Customs had informed the country it was halting the exports due...
ECONOMY
Mens Journal

Expect Beer Prices to Rise Significantly Due to Supply Chain Issues

If you see your favorite beer on sale, you may want to grab an extra six-pack, because according to one major brewer, prices are going up. The supply chain issues that affected cars and electronics are now coming for beer. In fact, if the price is right, you may want to pick up a case. According to Dolf van den Brink, the CEO of Heineken, increases on prices may be big.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Australia#Collusion#Shipping#Guardian
The Independent

Russia tensions reveal threat to UK food supplies, farming chief warns

Tensions in Russia and Ukraine have revealed a risk to the UK’s food supplies, with soaring costs and post Brexit in-fighting helping to create a “perfect storm”, a farming chief has warned.The two sparring countries provide 30 per cent of the world’s wheat exports, and a recent temporary block on fertiliser chemicals exported by Russia saw prices more than double.Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), said that warnings about UK food security had gone unheeded for years, but now had to be taken seriously by the government.“I cannot understand why you would not treat food security...
AGRICULTURE
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
New Zealand
Country
U.K.
Marietta Daily Journal

US ‘acquiesced’ to China in Asia seas, Australia minister says

The U.S. and its allies need to push back harder against China after they “acquiesced and allowed” Beijing to expand its footprint in the South China Sea over the past decade, Australia’s Defense Minister Peter Dutton said. “If we continue on that trajectory, then I think we’ll...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

US, 20 other nations condemn China in new statement

On Tuesday, the United States joined with 20 other nations to condemn Chinese authorities for the “near-complete disappearance of local independent media outlets in Hong Kong.”. In a joint statement, the U.S. State Department said that since enacting its new national security laws over Hong Kong in June 2020,...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

US F-16s spotted carrying live missiles over eastern Europe: Report

A pair of F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets took off from Aviano Air Base in Italy on Saturday and were spotted carrying what is believed to be armed air-to-air missiles as they flew over eastern Europe. The Aviationist first reported on the likely-armed flight, after aviation photographer Claudio Tramontin took...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

North Koreans in Russia ordered to work in groups so they can’t escape

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean construction workers in Russia are being prohibited by their government back home from taking on small-scale side jobs, a policy change designed to prevent them from escaping, sources in Russia told RFA. An estimated...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy