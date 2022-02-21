ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Science Reveals Acne's Secrets, Moving Closer to Better Treatments

By Robert Preidt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ih5Hy_0eKbfift00

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A type of skin cell that plays a significant role in fighting acne has been identified -- a finding researchers say could lead to new ways to treat the common skin ailment

Hair follicles have been known to be major factors in acne development, but this study suggests that other skin cells may have a larger impact.

"These findings may transform the way we treat acne," said study author Dr. Richard Gallo, professor and chairman of dermatology at University of California, San Diego School of Medicine.

"Previously, it was thought that hair follicles were most important for acne to develop," Gallo said in a university news release. "In this study, we looked at the cells outside of the hair follicle and found they had a major effect on controlling bacteria and the development of acne."

The cells -- called fibroblasts -- are common in connective tissues throughout the body.

First author Alan O'Neill, a project scientist at UC San Diego, said the researchers specifically looked at the role of these cells, which typically provide structural support in the skin's deeper layers.

"What we uncovered instead was that these cells were activated to produce large amounts of an important antimicrobial, cathelicidin, in response to acne-causing bacteria called Cutibacterium acnes," O'Neill said.

The study, which included examination of skin biopsies from acne patients and research in lab mice, was published Feb. 16 in the journal Science Translational Medicine .

"Cathelicidin being so highly expressed in acne biopsy tissue was a very interesting finding to us," Gallo said. "Knowing this will be helpful in developing a more targeted therapy to treat acne."

O'Neill said the findings could help scientists identify treatments that target the fibroblast's ability to produce cathelicidin, "thus creating a therapeutic for acne that would be more selective with potentially less harmful side effects."

Although acne affects up to 50 million Americans each year, it is one of the least studied skin diseases.

More information

There's more about acne and treatments at the American Academy of Dermatology .

SOURCE: University of California, San Diego, news release, Feb. 16, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
BHG

Add These 10 Antioxidant Foods to Your Diet for Younger-Looking Skin

Your skin is the biggest barrier between your body and the outside world. It works hard to protect against the sun and environmental pollutants that can cause it damage. All that hard work can begin to show on your face, literally, through freckles, sunspots, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles, and sagging, and even lead to development of skin cancer, says Felice Ramallo, RDN, lead dietitian at Allara in Rochester, New York. Antioxidants for skin, however, can reduce and reverse the oxidation in skin cells caused by UV damage and stress to the skin over time, she adds. The good news: Following a balanced diet filled with plenty of antioxidants—along with getting enough sleep, exercising, and managing stress—is one of the best ways to improve the appearance and health of skin, from the inside out. Here are the best antioxidant foods to add to your diet for glowing skin.
SKIN CARE
CNET

What Scientists Know About Long COVID

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Many people who've tested positive for COVID-19 have yet to recover. Long COVID is a condition with an array of new or returning health problems that emerge well after an initial COVID-19 infection has ended. They can range from mildly bothersome -- like fatigue, headaches and insomnia -- to more debilitating, including organ damage, blood clots, "brain fog" and problems with mental health.
SCIENCE
NBC News

Half of older women have hair loss, study finds

Menopause isn’t just about hot flashes and night sweats. More than half of women over age 50 will experience thinning hair, a new study showed. The result can be a blow to their self-esteem. Thai researchers, scrutinizing the scalps of nearly 200 postmenopausal women, found that 52.2 percent had...
HAIR CARE
MedicalXpress

Researchers unravel omicron's secrets to better understand COVID-19

When South African scientists announced in November that they had identified a new variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, they also reported two worrying details: one, that this new variant's genome was strikingly different from that of any previous variant, containing dozens of mutations compared with the original virus that emerged in 2019; and two, that the new variant—dubbed omicron—was spreading like wildfire.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

7 signs you might have had omicron variant without knowing it

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Amy Robach said she had back pain. She thought it was from her daily runs. But, days later, the symptoms wouldn’t wear off. Soon enough, she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19. Why this matters: The omicron variant — and COVID-19 in general...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Follicle#Acne#Skin Diseases#Healthday News#Uc San Diego#Cutibacterium Acnes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Science
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does It Take to Cleanse Your Liver From Alcohol?

According to the American Addiction Center, it may take your liver over one week to completely detox from alcohol, and detox symptoms may last beyond that. Studies have found that alcohol can stay in your:. Blood for up to 6 hours. Breath for 12-24 hours. Urine for 12-24 hours (72...
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Do bugs feel pain? Scientists finally solve age-old mystery

SYDNEY — Few people would hesitate to grab a newspaper and smash an annoying fly that’s been buzzing around the kitchen for hours. But if you’ve ever wondered whether bugs feel pain when you attempt to kill them, a new study is the first to prove that not only do insects feel pain from an injury, but they suffer from chronic pain after recovering from one.
WILDLIFE
verywellhealth.com

Crohn's Disease Poop: What You Need to Know

Crohn’s disease can cause many symptoms, both in the digestive tract and in other parts of the body. Abnormal stools (poop) tend to be common, especially when Crohn’s disease is active. Digestive symptoms can include diarrhea, constipation, pain, and blood or mucus in the stools. This article will...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy