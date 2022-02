Missouri Western led by as many as 10 points in the first half and led 66-58 with 4:02 remaining, but Missouri Southern (14-12, 11-9 MIAA) ended the game on a 13-2 run and stunned the Griffons, 71-68, on Monday night at the MWSU Fieldhouse in the Griffons' final home game of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO