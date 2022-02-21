ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Many Challenges, But Pandemic Wasn't All Bad for New Moms

By Robert Preidt
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=014xcL_0eKbepV700

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- While new mothers have faced many challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had at least one positive impact, a new survey shows: They were able to have more quiet time with their newborns.

That's a key finding of the first known study to assess the experiences of U.S. women who had babies in the pandemic's first six months.

The women reported increased emotional distress, breastfeeding difficulties and unexpected changes in birthing plans. Social distancing and infection control measures fueled increased guilt, isolation and depression, and many new moms weren't taught how to cope or lacked support, the survey revealed.

"Moms said they felt like no matter what they did, it was wrong," said study first author Clayton Shuman, an assistant professor of nursing at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. While some increase in emotional distress and guilt was expected, he said he was surprised by the extent of it.

New mothers surveyed also reported less assistance with breastfeeding, which resulted in more stress and lower milk supply in some.

"You'd think more time at home would lead to better breastfeeding, but it did not," Shuman said in a university news release. "Because of the pandemic, many resources weren't offered or were in a format that wasn't helpful. Doing a lactation consultation on Zoom was viewed by many as intrusive and uncomfortable."

COVID-19 also forced some women to switch their birthing plans — for example, having an out-of-hospital birth instead of one in a hospital, or electing to induce labor. One woman whose doula was barred from attending her birth said the situation was "heartbreaking."

In all, 675 new moms recruited on social media participated in the survey. Most were white and married and delivered a full-term baby.

If there was a silver lining, many women were grateful for the quiet time they had after giving birth due to restrictions on the number of visitors at the hospital and at home, according to the report, which was published recently in the Maternal and Child Health Journal .

Shuman said the pandemic highlighted problems with the United States' cookie-cutter approach to maternal care.

"Providing a one-size-fits-all approach to maternal care isn't working," he said. "Because of mental health issues , we need tailored care — some do well with telehealth but not all. Prenatal and postpartum visit schedules should also be tailored to individuals, especially for new moms."

More information

For more on pregnancy and giving birth during COVID-19, go to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

SOURCE: University of Michigan, news release, Feb. 17, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

U.S. Deaths to New Mothers Rose During Pandemic, Minorities Hit Hardest

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Expectant U.S. women died in greater numbers during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, either during pregnancy or shortly after giving birth, a new federal study reports. This increase hit Black women particularly hard. They had a maternal death rate about three times that of white women, according to the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics study. One-third of U.S. women who...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Depression#Pandemic#Healthday News#Moms#Zoom
Daily Fort Worth

Brilliant researcher, doctor who claimed that ‘Covid-19 was not a natural event’ and spread misinformation about the virus lost her medical license

Since the start of December last year, United States has been hit by what appears to be one of the largest Covid-19 waves since the start of the pandemic driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant easily evading vaccine immunity, natural immunity and in some cases, the immunity in those with three doses of the Covid-19 vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Phys.org

What is your dog's lifespan? You might be surprised

How old is your dog in human years? And what factors contribute to a long and healthy life for a dog?. For years, it's been generally accepted that "dog years" are roughly human years times seven—that a 1-year-old puppy is like a 7-year-old child, and an 11-year-old elderly dog is like a 77-year-old senior citizen. But it's actually much more complicated, say experts.
PETS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
Wyoming News

Millions of Americans Are Taking Risky Opioid/Sedative Combo

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of American adults take a potentially deadly duo of prescription opioid painkillers and sedatives at the same time, researchers warn. The side effects of concurrent use of opioids and sedatives such as benzodiazepines (such as Xanax or Valium) may be even stronger in people who are also prescribed other types of sedatives or anxiety medications, the new research shows. To assess the...
HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

Woman claims she can’t eat anything without getting sick 15 months after contracting COVID-19; doctors diagnosed her with rare post-COVID condition

The 22-year-old woman says that she didn’t suffer any severe symptoms until a few weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, one day she reportedly woke up and couldn’t eat anything without getting sick. She visited different doctors and got diagnosed with Post-COVID Viral Gastroparesis. The 22-year-old woman...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Health care workers change their minds on vaccinations, study finds

When the COVID-19 vaccines became available, many health care workers, despite seeing the devastating effects of the virus firsthand, said they did not intend to get vaccinated. But a new Northwestern Medicine study shows how quickly many of them at a large urban health care system changed their minds, resulting in a vaccination rate of 95% by spring 2021.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Receptionist wins £25,000 payout after her bosses told her she was 'no longer needed' at law firm while she was off work sick with debilitating morning sickness condition

A sacked law firm receptionist whose pregnancy and health conditions were described as 'inconvenient' to her former bosses has won almost £25,000 in compensation. Kiran Nasreen was diagnosed with Hyperemesis Gravidarum, which can leave women bedridden and vomiting, and told her boss, Dr Akbar Ali Malik, she was unable to work at his London-based chambers.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy