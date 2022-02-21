ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health Highlights: Feb. 21, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BabiS_0eKbebOB00

New study will track dog's longevity. Over 32,000 pooches are enrolled in a project aimed at figuring out why canines age at vastly different rates, and why some breeds fall prey to different illnesses. Read more

Working out after COVID vaccine might boost your immunity. When people exercised for 90 minutes right after either vaccination, their bodies produced more infection-fighting antibodies over the next month, researchers said. Read more

More teen girls went to ER with eating disorders during pandemic. New CDC data found the proportion of eating disorder visits doubled among teenage girls, perhaps spurred by a "lack of structure in daily routine, emotional distress and changes in food availability.” Read more

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has COVID-19. Buckingham Palace says the 95-year-old monarch has only mild symptoms and plans to continue working. Read more

Study finds no heart benefit from veggies, but nutritionists disagree. A study of nearly 400,000 British adults found that any purported advantage from high vegetable intake vanished when lifestyle factors were taken into account. But nutritionists said the research was flawed and defended current dietary guidelines. Read more

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Eating Disorders#Dog#Covid#British
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Longevity
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

The Truth About Green Tea for Weight Loss, According to a Nutritionist

Every time you open TikTok or Instagram, there’s some new fad that promises to help you drop pounds fast — a new drink powder, appetite-suppressing gummies, yet another piece of “clothing” that will squeeze you so tight the fat just melts away like magic. The bad...
DIETS
scitechdaily.com

Compound in the Herb Rosemary Could Be a Two-Pronged Weapon Against COVID-19

A team co-led by scientists at Scripps Research has found evidence that a compound contained in the medicinal and culinary herb rosemary could be a two-pronged weapon against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The scientists, in experiments described in a paper published on January 6, 2022 in the journal...
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

What Does High Neutrophils Low Lymphocytes Mean?

Neutrophils and lymphocytes are types of white blood cells that play a critical role in protecting the body from infections, among other roles. White blood cells are a key component of the body’s response to stress and coordinate the process known as inflammation. Counting the number of neutrophils and...
CANCER
Interesting Engineering

The Netherlands uncovered a new HIV variant. And it's more contagious

The variant increases the number of HIV virus particles in infected people’s blood. Cavallini James/BSIP/Science Photo Library. The HIV-1 virus affects more than 37 million individuals globally and has resulted in 36 million fatalities to date, according to World Health Organisation (WHO) data. Scientists are scrambling to develop a vaccine; however, as the COVID-19 pandemic can attest, viruses mutate and these mutations can have a huge impact on the virus's transmissibility and risks, making things harder for the masses. And now, this is the case we're up against, as scientists have discovered a new and very virulent HIV strain in the Netherlands.
WORLD
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
216K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy