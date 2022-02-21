Health Highlights: Feb. 21, 2022

New study will track dog's longevity. Over 32,000 pooches are enrolled in a project aimed at figuring out why canines age at vastly different rates, and why some breeds fall prey to different illnesses. Read more

Working out after COVID vaccine might boost your immunity. When people exercised for 90 minutes right after either vaccination, their bodies produced more infection-fighting antibodies over the next month, researchers said. Read more

More teen girls went to ER with eating disorders during pandemic. New CDC data found the proportion of eating disorder visits doubled among teenage girls, perhaps spurred by a "lack of structure in daily routine, emotional distress and changes in food availability.” Read more

Britain's Queen Elizabeth has COVID-19. Buckingham Palace says the 95-year-old monarch has only mild symptoms and plans to continue working. Read more

Study finds no heart benefit from veggies, but nutritionists disagree. A study of nearly 400,000 British adults found that any purported advantage from high vegetable intake vanished when lifestyle factors were taken into account. But nutritionists said the research was flawed and defended current dietary guidelines. Read more