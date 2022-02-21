ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How COVID-19 will shape life for years to come

Cover picture for the articleFrom mRNA vaccines to policy change, La Salle University faculty weigh in on how the world will be forever changed by the coronavirus pandemic. The world changed in early 2020. Unquestionably, COVID-19 has altered the way we live, work, and socialize. Some of these new patterns and habits will...

Watauga Democrat

COVID-19 still impacting day-to-day life as vaccinations continue

It started in March 2020 and closing in on March 2022, the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing. In Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties, more than 160 people have died from the virus — with the overwhelming majority of them unvaccinated. “The large majority of individuals who are dying or...
cbs19news

How COVID-19 hospitalizations are reported

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is beginning to stabilize. A local doctor explains how these hospitalizations are reported. Over the past year, people started getting their COVID-19 vaccines and severe cases became less common. University of Virginia Health System says all patients who go to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

So you've got COVID. Here's what to do

Omicron is so ridiculously contagious that even if you follow recommended precautions, you still might get it. And if your job requires you to interact with people or if you have kids in your household, forget it; it can feel more like a "when" rather than an "if." So while...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Economic Forum

Why do we find making new friends so hard as adults?

As we age, the ability to make new friends, and maintain those relationships lessens. Trust and lack of time are key reasons for loneliness amongst adults, says a clinical psychologist. Solutions to loneliness amongst adults include a daily 10-minute focus on friendship building and embracing vulnerability. If you’ve ever tried...
HOMELESS
psychologytoday.com

Why Decluttering Is Hard

Consumer psychology studies all activities associated with the purchase, use, and disposal of goods and services. People are 30 times more likely to try a brand that they believe has strong emotional, identity, social, or functional benefits. A study says that decluttering could almost halve the amount of housework in...
HOME & GARDEN
The Conversation U.S.

Does scaring people work when it comes to health messaging? A communication researcher explains how it's gone wrong during the COVID-19 pandemic

In the recent film “Don’t Look Up,” two astronomers learn that a comet is on track to collide with Earth and destroy human civilization. When they try to sound the alarm, all manner of obstacles get in their way. In the end, well, you’ll have to watch the movie to find out. The film is fiction, of course, but the situation illuminates one facet of reality: When people try to warn others of impending danger, success is not guaranteed. Warning messages travel under a variety of names, including fear appeals, threat appeals and risk communication. As a communication scientist who...
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

3 Kinds of OCD Thoughts and How to Deal With Them

There are three distinct kinds of OCD thoughts: intrusive thoughts, compulsive thoughts, and appraisals. Each kind of OCD thought requires a different coping strategy. Understanding the function of each of these thoughts can help someone cope more effectively with OCD. Many people with OCD first get advice from internet chat...
MENTAL HEALTH

