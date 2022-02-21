Health Highlights: Feb. 21, 2022

Depression has become a leading cause of disability worldwide with no signs of slowing down. By 2030, the World Health Organization predicts the disorder could be the main contributor to the global burden of disease.
Even though we now have some effective treatments for depression, including medications and psychological interventions, medical care remains woeful across the board.
In higher income nations, a review of available literature has found just 23 percent of patients with depression are receiving 'minimally adequate' treatment. In lower and middle income nations, a meager 3 percent are receiving the barest minimum of care.
The analysis is based on 149...
