ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sauk Rapids, MN

We Won’t Have To Wait Much Longer For DQ In Sauk Rapids

By Dave Overlund
WJON
WJON
 21 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It may not feel like it with a snow storm in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, but spring is near. Please, hold your laughter. One of the most sure signs of spring's arrival is the opening of (at least one of the) local DQs. When the...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJON

10 of the Best Vacation Lakes and Lake Areas in Minnesota

A Canadian eager to escape south for a long weekend with friends turned to the Minnesota thread of Reddit to ask for recommendations of great vacation lakes. "Now that cross-border travel is in a better place, some friends and I were thinking of heading down from Canada to rent a cabin or lake house somewhere north of Minneapolis for a long weekend," said Reddit user u/Vantis1. "I’m not very familiar with the area, and don’t know much about what are the best lakes we should be looking at. Would love something that’s ideally within driving distance to a townsite, golf nearby and maybe a place for boat rentals. Any advice?"
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

We Are Exactly One Month Away from Spring in Minnesota

Sunday morning I woke up and took the dog outside. I was all sorts of bundled up because the past two days have been nothing but bitter cold winds blowing across the backyard. Instead, I stepped outside to a calm, sunny morning that had a very slight warm breeze. It lit a fire in me I hadn't felt since early October.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

St. Cloud’s Ultimate 2022 Guide To Fish Fry Fridays

Lent officially begins on Wednesday, March 2nd. And, great news for fish lovers out there. Central Minnesota becomes a fish fry wonderland on Fridays. You'll be able to find one on every corner now through Easter. Check out our guide to fish fry Fridays in central Minnesota this season. Keep checking back as we grow the list and add more details as this year's fish fries are announced.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sauk Rapids, MN
Restaurants
Sauk Rapids, MN
Food & Drinks
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Sauk Rapids, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
City
Sauk Rapids, MN
WJON

(WATCH) Two Trains Derail Last Week Outside Frazee, Minnesota

This massive train derailment involving two Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight trains happened last Thursday about 2 miles outside Frazee, Minnesota. I actually drive by this spot several times in the summer months. According to DL Online, last Thursday's derailment involved 2 trains. One going East and the other West....
FRAZEE, MN
WJON

Get Ready To ‘Spring Forward’ In Less Than A Month

Is there anything better than having more light during the daytime? I didn't think so either. Winter months can be especially hard on people who crave sunlight. Let's face it, 4 p.m. is way too early for the sun to go down. Luckily, we've almost made it through the worst...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

(Watch) MN Man Drives Off Dragging Fish House W/ Guy Still Inside

You know what they say, never forget your friends. Especially when they are still in the fish house you forgot to unhook from your snowmobile before you take off. Seth Trobec and Cody Mjolsness of Coleraine, Minnesota were out on Canisteo Pit north of Coleraine filming their first video for their YouTube channel Get In There Great Outdoors.
COLERAINE, MN
WJON

Need a Getaway? This Unique Grain Bin Air BNB is an Hour from St. Cloud

Those are two words that I haven't heard together- luxury and grain bin. But that is exactly how this AirBNB has been described. Since this is in Alexandria, it would be a great getaway that's not too far away from St. Cloud and Central Minnesota. There are 8 bins in total in this grouping. Each one is set up for 1 to 2 people, but you could have a group stay if you just rented out all 8 of them at once.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Red Barn Dairy Queen#Dilly Bar
WJON

St. Cloud Airport to Implement Parking Fees

ST. CLOUD -- Parking will no longer be free at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. The newly-created Airport Authority has announced that starting on March 1st, long-term parking will be $5.00 per day in both the paved lot and the unpaved overflow lot. Short-term, 2-hour parking will still be free in both lots to assist with drop-offs and pick-ups.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

DNR Offering Free Entrance to All Minnesota State Parks Saturday

UNDATED -- Saturday marks the first of four Free Park Days in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free admission to all 75 state parks Saturday in an effort to get people outdoors and enjoying nature. Minnesota State Parks are open year-round to give people places to...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Beat the Winter Blues by Renting This Mobile Sauna Out of Avon

Winter is awful, there's no denying that. But in Minnesota we do have a few tips for staying warm, one of them being to spend time in a sauna. Luke and Laura, the owners of Rugged Wellness MN know that well, so well that they are bringing that service to others throughout Central Minnesota.
AVON, MN
WJON

Schmitt: Don’t Expect a Wolf Hunt in Minnesota Anytime Soon

A wolf hunt in Minnesota isn't likely anytime soon. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON today. Schmitt says a ruling by a judge in California in favor of the people suing the Federal government to reinstate wolves onto the endangered species list. He says this ruling will affect Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan which all have high wolf populations. Schmitt says this ruling does not affect Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. He says Minnesota will not have a hunting or trapping wolf hunt this year.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJON

4 MN Restaurants Make List of 100 Most Romantic in the Country

Next time you want to surprise your significant other with a romantic dinner date, plan to take them to one of these four restaurants (and plan for a bit of a drive). I'm not the most romantic guy. For the sake of my wife, I try to be. But I'm a bit of a penny-pincher and definitely not a natural gift-giver. This year, though, I surprised my wife for Valentine's Day with dinner and a show (alright, she booked tickets for the show, leaving me to figure out dinner beforehand). I took her to a hip restaurant in Wayzata I've been hearing a lot of good things about -- Ninetwentyfive Restaurant.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

On Tap: Pantown Brewing Now Serving N/A Beer Option

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud brewery is pouring a non-alcoholic beer option. Pantown Brewing Company says their new "Teetotaler" N/A Cream Ale will be tapped at 2:00 p.m. Friday. They say they created the beer "for those of you who don't drink, those looking to cut back, or just anyone who wants to explore the up-and-coming N/A beer world."
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

Little Falls Reclaims World Record with Epically Huge Ice Carousel

Over the weekend, the world record for largest ice carousel was reclaimed in Little Falls, MN. This past weekend, the 5th Annual Sunny Zwilling Memorial I.C.E. Fest took place on Green Prairie Fish Lake in Little Falls. The free family-friendly fundraiser event included activities such as Human Foosball, Santa rides and pictures, hockey and skating, spear fishing, igloo building, airplane rides, curling, dog sledding, kite flying, human bowling and more. A warming tent offered hot drinks and food. Hosted by Pay It Forward Foundation, the Sunny Zwilling Memorial I.C.E. Fest raises money and awareness for Flyer Pride Pack (a weekend backpack food program) and Kare Kloset (a resource for students that struggle to have their basic needs met at home). In 2021, $20,000 was raised to Flyer Pride Pack and Kare Kloset.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
WJON

43rd Annual Trivia Weekend Kicks Returns to St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The largest trivia contest in central Minnesota is returning this weekend. KVSC's 43rd annual Trivia Weekend kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday afternoon. The 38-hour nonstop trivia marathon features a variety of questions from movies, music, sports, science and history. Roughly nine questions are asked every hour, and teams are awarded points for each correct answer.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

The Weekender: MOMIX, Central Minnesota Idol and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Want something to do this weekend? We have your central Minnesota entertainment guide full of things the whole family will enjoy. Stop out at the Pioneer Place for County Girls Night Out, see some talented musicians at Central Minnesota Idol, watch an acclaimed dance company Momix at the College of St. Benedict's, take the kids to a movie at Marcus Theatres, and go ice fishing on Kramer Lake. Read more in The Weekender!
THEATER & DANCE
WJON

“Rolling Freedom Rally” Truckin’ Through MN In March

On the heels of Canada's 'Freedom Rally', there's a convoy of truckers and anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate supporters driving through Minnesota this March. The event, 'Rolling Freedom Rally--Truckin' Through Minnesota,' is planning to make several stops along I-94. The first rally kicks off on Thursday, March 3rd at roughly 5 p.m....
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy