ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

UK music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards dies after sudden illness

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 22 hours ago

LONDON (Reuters) – Jamal Edwards, the founder of British online music platform SBTV which helped launch the careers of stars including Ed Sheeran, died on Sunday after a sudden illness, his mother said. Edwards, 31, founded SBTV aged 15 and went on to receive an...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jamal Edwards’ cause of death disclosed by mum Brenda as she calls SBTV founder ‘the centre of our world’

Music industry entrepreneur Jamal Edwards died of a “sudden illness”, his mother Brenda has announced.The SBTV founder, who helped launch the careers of artists including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Jessie J and Dave, died on Sunday (20 February) aged 31.In a message shared on Good Morning Britain on Monday (21 February), his mother Brenda said that she and her family were “completely devastated” by Jamal’s death.“It is with the deepest heartache that I can confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness,” she said.“Myself, his sister Tanisha and the rest of his family...
MUSIC
defpen

SBTV Founder Jamal Edwards Passes Away At 31 Years Old

World-renowned DJ, author, entrepreneur and designer Jamal Edwards has reportedly passed away at 31 years old. Jamal Edwards was a man of many talents, but he was known to most as the founder of SB:TV. Edwards’ groundbreaking platform featured early music from stars like Ed Sheeran, Dave, Stormzy and Krept & Konan. His passion for music and eye for talent attracted more than one million subscribers to his YouTube channel in just under two decades. In 2014, he earned an MBE, a prestigious award recognizing contributions to the arts and sciences and work with charitable organizations.
CELEBRITIES
KOKI FOX 23

Photos: Jamal Edwards through the years

Jamal Edwards Media entrepreneur Jamal Edwards holds his Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) medal, after it was awarded to him by the Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at an Investiture Ceremony, at Buckingham Palace in central London on March 26, 2015. AFP PHOTO / JOHN STILLWELL / POOL (Photo credit should read JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images) (JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images)
PHOTOGRAPHY
Vulture

U.K. Music Pioneer Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards — who helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, Stormzy, Lady Leshurr, and Rita Ora — has died. He was 31. The British rapper and music producer started YouTube channel SBTV “on a £20 phone” while still in school, according to The Guardian. SBTV has generated over a billion views in that time. Ed Sheeran was a big hit on the channel before he’d even signed a record deal. “We’re good friends, but we were also good for each other’s careers,” Edwards said in 2017. “Viewers loved him, they didn’t care where he was from. They could just see he had talent.” Edwards helped promote grime to an international audience, and was made a Member of the British Empire (MBE) for his efforts. SBTV became known for the F64: 64 fresh, completely new bars of lyrics that rappers were expected to produce on the channel.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Jamal Edwards
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Prince Charles
Person
William James
Cosmopolitan

Celebrities pay tribute to Jamal Edwards after he dies aged 31

Celebrities have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jamal Edwards, who sadly passed away on Sunday 20 February at the age of 31. Earlier this morning, Jamal's mother Brenda Edwards revealed he died following a "sudden illness". Speaking to his fans, she said: "I would like to thank everyone for their messages of love and support."
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Meghan McCain Just Revealed This Shocking Bombshell About Her Covid Battle—So Sad!

Meghan McCain is the latest star to reveal that she had contracted COVID-19 in the past few months. However, the 37-year-old former The View co-host said that, while she is slowly improving, her battle with COVID-19 was actually not the “mild Omicron” case depicted in the media, and she and husband Ben Domenech “got very sick,” and she is now “fearful” about how long-term symptoms could affect her in the future.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk Music#British Royal Family#Reuters#Sbtv#The Princes Trust#Loose Women#Twitter
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Reunion We Never Thought in a Million Years We’d See

It’s a blast from the past — in the present. Let’s do the time warp again! With a single photo shared to Instagram on February 6, Bold & Beautiful leading lady Katherine Kelly Lang flashed us all the way back to the mid-2010s. In the image, she’s hanging with Kim Matula, who played Brooke’s daughter Hope from 2010-16, and Linsey Godfrey, who played poor, ill-fated Caroline from 2012-18.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Grazia

Jamal Edwards Helped All Of These Musicians Launch Their Careers On SBTV

The music world was left in a state of shock after the incredibly sad death of the SBTV founder and entrepreneur Jamal Edwards. The 31-year-old died after a ‘sudden illness’ with endless industry figures sharing their memories of the much-loved mogul on social media. Edwards started off his...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Jamal Edwards, SBTV Founder Who Championed Grime, Dies at 31

Jamal Edwards—the British entrepreneur, DJ, and founder of SBTV who was awarded an MBE in 2014 for his services to music—has died, BBC News reports. His company confirmed the news to the BBC. His cause of death is unknown. He was 31. Edwards, born in Luton and raised...
MUSIC
Popculture

YouTube Star and Music Mogul Jamal Edwards Dead at 31

Jamal Edwards, a British YouTube star and music entrepreneur, died Sunday, just weeks after attending the Brit Awards. He was only 31. Edwards is best known for founding SBTV, a music platform that helped launch the careers of Ed Sheeran, Dave, Skepta, and other artists. Edwards' company confirmed his death...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Iconic Soap Opera on Verge of Cancellation After Decades on the Air

One of the most iconic soap operas in the world is on the verge of being canceled. Neighbours, the Australian soap that started in March 1985, has just lost a major financier in the U.K., meaning it could come to an end before it can celebrate 40 years on the air. Almost every Australian star, from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie, spent part of their early career on Neighbours.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy