East Belfast: Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg

Four teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in a town near Manchester.At 9.30pm on Friday, Greater Manchester Police were called by the ambulance service responding to a report of a stabbing on Cheetham Hill Road, Dukinfield, in Tameside.Emergency services attended and a man, believed to be 20, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed of the incidentFour teenage boys, two aged 16 and two aged 17, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody for questioning.Detective superintendent Ian Crewe of...
