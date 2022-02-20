Omeretta The Great Has Alleged Atlanta Big Mad With “Sorry Not Sorry”

Omerettà The Great is an up and coming Atlanta rapper who has some of the hometown natives big mad. Her song and video for “Sorry Not Sorry” draws clear geographical distinctions as far as what really counts as “Atlanta,” and it has ruffled plenty of feathers.

Shot in the Truist Stadium parking lot, home of the Atlanta Braves (in Cobb County), Omeretta spits bars outlining what does and doesn’t county as Atlanta. Apparently, spots like Bankhead and Adamsville count, but places like Decatur, College Park (where this guy named 2 Chainz hails from) and Gwinnett do not. Who knew?

Well actually, the song has caused fierce debate with some folk co-signing and plenty of others crying foul. Expect the Clayyton County, Callege Park and East Point delegations to feel quite a ways.

When you mix in that certain places not actually in Atlanta have Atlanta addressed and this stuff can get confusing. Here’s a nice little TikTok primer those familiar with the 404 will appreciate it, unless you claim areas that have been relegated to the “outskirts.”

Peep more reactions in the gallery. Can we get an exception for Clayton County, though? Just saying.

Omeretta: *drops song telling the metro Atlanta area they’re not really from Atlanta*



The Metro Atlanta Area: pic.twitter.com/Nqr8VLc3H1 — Omeretta Pulled My Card (@stevozone4_) February 19, 2022

Duval is not atlanta *omeretta voice — lil duval (@lilduval) February 20, 2022

me, randomly, for the past several hours: LITHONIA IS NOT ALANNA. DECATUR IS NOT ALANNA. — king crissle (@crissles) February 19, 2022

You drove all the way to Cobb to make a song about not being from Atlanta? Lol https://t.co/VbxagyMoJ9 — neptune (@parissmedia) February 19, 2022

At the rate it’s going with the gentrification, not many rappers will be repping Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/18eChx8XHT — FrooVids (@FrooVids) February 19, 2022

lil baby didn’t pick omeretta for the remix now she tryna say we not from atlanta — maribeenthat (@maribeenthat) February 19, 2022

The Atlanta conversation from yesterday was funny but it also shows most people don’t know the city of Atlanta & it’s history. The Olympics + the Atlanta airport happened & they carved the city up and basically rezoned a lot of black ass neighborhoods to NOT be city of Atlanta. — tee (@fienixtaranova) February 20, 2022

