ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Health Highlights: Feb. 21, 2022

By Ernie Mundell
Times-Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew study will track dog's longevity. Over 32,000 pooches are enrolled in a project aimed at figuring out why canines age at vastly different rates, and why some breeds fall prey to different illnesses. Working out after...

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
ohmymag.co.uk

Vitamin D deficiency: Your lower back could be giving you a sign

Vitamin D is a sunlight vitamin that is required for a variety of bodily activities. The vitamin not only ensures the health of your bones, teeth, and muscles, but it also aids in the regulation of other nutrients. Around one in every five Britons suffers from vitamin D deficiency. During the winter, your body may not be able to get enough of this vitamin from direct sunlight, making the shortage even more common.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Are the 7 Signs of Bipolar Disorder?

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic depression, is a mood disorder characterized by alternating episodes of elevated mood (mania) and episodes of low mood (depression) that can last from days to weeks. Symptoms of bipolar disorder can cause unpredictable changes in mood and behavior, causing difficulty leading a normal life....
MENTAL HEALTH
Mic

If you had COVID, you might be at higher risk for depression

Quarantine has seriously jeopardized our mental health in ways we’re just beginning to understand and it turns out that those of us who caught COVID may be at an even higher risk for mental disorders. A large study released this week found that people who had COVID were more likely to be diagnosed with anxiety or depression in the months after they recovered, according to the New York Times.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Eating Disorders#Dog#Covid#British
Outsider.com

CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine. The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Longevity
MedicineNet.com

What Causes a Stuffed Up Nose?

Nasal congestion, or a stuffed up nose, occurs when your nasal tissues are inflamed from infections, allergies, or other irritants. This can cause excessive secretions from the sinuses that block your nasal passages. Learn about common causes of nasal congestion and how you can treat it at home. Infections: Viral...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Marlow boy, 8, heartbreakingly tells mum: 'It feels like my body is falling apart'

A young boy has been "robbed of his future" from a life-limiting disease and has heartbreakingly told his mum: "It feels like my body is falling apart." Archie, 8, was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - a progressive muscle-wasting disease - four years ago, which changed his and his family's lives.
KIDS
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Is Drinking Regular Water the Only Healthy, Thirst-Quenching Way to Hydrate?

Water is, and always will be, the best, healthiest way to quench your thirst, but there are a few other options to try when you are feeling especially depleted—after a few too many glasses of wine or an intense workout, perhaps. Whether you're feeling bored of plain water or are looking to really amp up the hydration, these are the best ways to handle with thirst when H2O isn't cutting it.
HEALTH
Medical Daily

COVID Vaccines Could Be Key In Mental Health Battle Amid Virus: Study

COVID-19 vaccines may be beneficial at preventing more than severe disease and death, a new study on mental health suggests. According to the Understanding America Study, which was conducted from March 2020 to June 2021 and published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, COVID-19 vaccines may have an effect on mental health by alleviating the psychological distress that people are feeling during the pandemic.
MENTAL HEALTH
goodhousekeeping.com

The Truth About Green Tea for Weight Loss, According to a Nutritionist

Every time you open TikTok or Instagram, there’s some new fad that promises to help you drop pounds fast — a new drink powder, appetite-suppressing gummies, yet another piece of “clothing” that will squeeze you so tight the fat just melts away like magic. The bad...
DIETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy