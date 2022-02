Each and every Friday we recognize one first responder for their incredible contributions to Central New York, here is this week's choice. In the days of a pandemic, where we have been told to social distance, First Responders are not able to do that. First Responders, regardless of the field, see an emergency, and instead of running away, they sprint toward it. Whether that be a car accident, a fire, or something equally as catastrophic.

DEANSBORO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO