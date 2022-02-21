Garlock brings Stanley Cup to Big Rapids

If there’s something that might be able to unify the majority of the population in Canada, it’s a desire for a Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup. Could that team be the Edmonton Oilers? With the latest win streak under new head coach Jay Woodcroft, Oilers fans once again are entertaining thoughts of the playoffs and a potential Stanley Cup run. This just might be the year that the team with two of the best players in the world in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl break through and win it all. But what’s realistic and where do the Oilers rank in terms of Canadian teams who have a legitimate shot of winning the Stanley Cup?

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO