They call him The King of Country. 60 #1 Hits on the Country charts. So many memorable songs. He is dusting off his hat and cowboy boots and returning to the concert stage. You might say, he is Here For A Good Time! At Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. George Strait announced he would return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, July 30. This will be the first time he has been there since 2001. He will have a few headlining acts as openers. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will be on the bill.

JACKSON COUNTY, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO