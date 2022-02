A Utica woman was arrested after police say she was caught with something she should not have brought with her to the courthouse. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that Shatiqua Carter-McFarland was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at approximately 1:15pm. According to Sheriff Rob Maciol, Carter-McFarland tried to enter the Oneida County Courthouse with "metal knuckles." The object was detected when she was going through security at the courthouse.

UTICA, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO