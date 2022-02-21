ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transit Safety Plan Takes Effect In Subway System

Cover picture for the articleNew York City’s Subway Safety Plan launches on Monday, aiming to address problems plaguing the system. Outreach teams will be sent underground with the goal of convincing homeless individuals...

Mayor Adams Faces Pushback From Advocates For Homeless After Unveiling Next Phase Of Subway Safety Plan

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams on Friday unveiled an aggressive plan to remove all homeless people from the transit system. The announcement follows a rise in subway crimes, but the mayor immediately ran into opposition from advocates for the homeless, CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported. “It’s imperative that we have the right response that has the combination of being humane but clear,” Adams said. “We’re going to ensure that fear is not New York’s reality.” The problem of the homeless on the subways — sleeping on trains, urinating on platforms, bringing shopping carts of belongings — have bedeviled mayors for decades. “The system...
Former NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio makes announcement about Staten Island congressional bid

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A possible candidate for Staten Island’s congressional seat announced Tuesday that he wouldn’t run after all. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio took to Twitter to announce that he would not be running for the seat that covers all of Staten Island and parts of Brooklyn, but said he sees a possibility for a challenge from the left.
Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
AOC is 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible': Landlord of Manhattan ad creative, 35, stabbed 40 times by out-on-bail crook slams progressive for claiming NYC crime wave is down to withdrawing child tax credit

The Manhattan landlord of the 35-year-old Asian advertising creative who was knifed to death by a free-on-bail homeless career criminal has slammed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for pinning the crime surge on child tax credits expiring. Brian Chin called the left-wing firebrand 'unbelievably naïve and completely irresponsible' for comments she made the...
Early Addition: Did Andrew Cuomo's mom get canceled?

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here. Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told employees in a memo on Sunday that Joe Rogan's use of racial slurs "do not represent the values of this company," but added that he doesn't believe silencing the star they pay $100M to is the answer: "We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but canceling voices is a slippery slope."
AOC slams NYPD for arresting 12 shoplifters and claims they're being branded 'monsters' for stealing diapers and baby formula as she blames removal of child tax credits: Crime surges 46.5% in the Big Apple

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at the NYPD and her colleagues in Congress over the arrests of 12 shoplifters for stealing diapers and baby formula in the Bronx, saying the removal of the child tax credit by the federal government was to blame for the crime. The shoplifters stole $1,800 worth...
'You can't tell me you're afraid of Covid on Monday and I see you in a club on Sunday': Eric Adams demands NYC workers return to offices as it's revealed Manhattan businesses are just 28% full

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is stressing the need to get employees back into offices after a study showed that just 28 percent are going into work every day. Adams, speaking at the New York State Democratic Convention, seemed to allege that he was seeing many people going from work-from-home Monday to Friday, to going out on the weekends.
NYC mayor pushes to remove homeless people in subway system

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is making an aggressive push to try to remove homeless people from the city’s sprawling subway system, announcing a plan to start barring people from sleeping on trains or riding the same lines all night.The new mayor, at one point likening homelessness to a “cancerous sore,” said Friday that the city next week would deploy more teams of police officers and mental health workers to the transit network and start enforcing rules more strictly.“People tell me about their fear of using the system and we are going to ensure that fear is not...
