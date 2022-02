The main job of the Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve is to provide a safe haven for all types of wildlife native to our area to live their lives without much disturbance from us humans. In order to ensure as little disturbance as possible, the park sometimes needs to take certain actions in order to allow that to happen. For example, closing some of the roads in the park to allow salamanders who call the preserve home a safe opportunity to find love.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 11 DAYS AGO