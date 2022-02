Homestay (Amazon Prime Video) is adapted from novelist Eto Mori’s 1998 book Colorful, which is a million seller in Japan and a regular part of high school curricula there. That this material has been adapted more than once points to its popularity, and this time around, the premise remains the same. A wandering soul is placed in the recently departed body of a high schooler and tasked by the spiritual forces who control these things with deciphering the student’s cause of death as well as the biggest mistake of the soul’s own past life. Oh yeah, and there’s a time limit to all of this.

