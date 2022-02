One of the largest Native American tribes in the U.S. is trying to amend its connections to the historic slavery of Black people. Chuck Hoskin Jr., the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, acknowledged that Cherokee people once participated in the enslavement of Black people years ago to mirror the norms of white settlers, according to an interview with Axios. Now, tribe officials are looking for descendants of Freedmen, formerly enslaved Black Americans, to share the stories of their ancestors.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 DAYS AGO