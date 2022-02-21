ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband have died in a suspected murder-suicide

By The Associated Press
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VFNNV_0eKbThQo00
Bernie Madoff exits Manhattan federal court in 2009 in New York. Authorities have identified a couple found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida as Madoff's sister and her husband. Louis Lanzano/AP

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida, according to news reports.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton Beach and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin. They were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside their residence.

"Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide," the Sheriff's Office statement said.

Officials said the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

A woman who identified herself as the wife of son David Wiener asked for privacy "at this time of grief."

Contacted by phone, she said: "We are not making any comment at this time."

Madoff was infamously known for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out people's fortunes and ruined charities. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to fraud and other charges and died while incarcerated at age 82 last year.

Comments / 68

Who
2d ago

I wonder if him destroying them financially caused this to be the end result. Amazing how 1 guy destroyed his family and so many other innocent lives.

Reply(9)
39
Shelly Dring
2d ago

To many suicides to be coincidental. Think they make movies with same plot. Prayers for the family, and friends grieving their deaths

Reply(2)
15
B-lies-M
2d ago

It's horrible either way you look at it ... condolences go out to all of the family members.🙏🙏🙏

Reply
15
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEKU

'Scoundrel' examines how and why a convicted killer went free

In 1957, a 15-year-old white girl, Victoria Ann Zielinski, was brutally murdered by a white man named Edgar Smith. He was caught, rather quickly, and didn't officially confess to police, although he did say things like "it hit me really hard — I must have been the one who really did it."
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Boynton Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Boynton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
50K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy