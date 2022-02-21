Former Alabama players who are set to become NFL free agents this offseason
By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
On March 17 the NFL free agency will open up and as you would expect there will be several former Alabama players that will be in the open market. Now it is important to remember that some of these players could receive contract extensions from their current teams before hitting free agency
Once free agency begins we will be doing full breakdowns here at Roll Tide Wire on where each of these players signs and how it will impact their new team.
Here is the complete list.
Kareem Jackson, S
Cam Robinson, OT
Anthony Averett, CB
Jarran Reed, DL
Rashaan Evans, LB
Cam Sims, WR
Levi Wallace, CB
Ronnie Harrison, S
Reggie Ragland, LB
Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB
Damion Square, DL
J.K. Scott, P
Carson Tinker, LS
Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!
Contact/Follow us@RollTideWireon Twitter, and like our page onFacebookto follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
