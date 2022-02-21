ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former Alabama players who are set to become NFL free agents this offseason

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZwNz_0eKbSYcC00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On March 17 the NFL free agency will open up and as you would expect there will be several former Alabama players that will be in the open market. Now it is important to remember that some of these players could receive contract extensions from their current teams before hitting free agency

Once free agency begins we will be doing full breakdowns here at Roll Tide Wire on where each of these players signs and how it will impact their new team.

Here is the complete list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hhsv7_0eKbSYcC00
Oct 13, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens center Bradley Bozeman (77) spikes the ball after a touchdown by running back Mark Ingram (21) against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Jackson, S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLREa_0eKbSYcC00
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 13: Kareem Jackson #22 of the Denver Broncos reacts following a stop during the fourth quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NEB2C_0eKbSYcC00
Photo Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Robinson, OT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPkzI_0eKbSYcC00
Jacksonville Jaguars’ Cam Robinson (74) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Anthony Averett, CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhMAu_0eKbSYcC00

Jarran Reed, DL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJfSo_0eKbSYcC00

Rashaan Evans, LB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6yA5_0eKbSYcC00
Tennessee Titans linebacker Rashaan Evans (54) lines up on defense during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Cam Sims, WR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDg3X_0eKbSYcC00
Washington Football Team wide receiver Cam Sims works out prior to an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. Tampa Bay won 31-23. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Levi Wallace, CB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2roTCm_0eKbSYcC00
Aug 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive back Levi Wallace (39) signals fourth down during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Ronnie Harrison, S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjFux_0eKbSYcC00
CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 11: Ronnie Harrison Jr. #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown from an interception in the third quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Reggie Ragland, LB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45q1HR_0eKbSYcC00
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) rushes with pressure from New York Giants linebacker Reggie Ragland (55) in the second half at MetLife Stadium. The Giants fall to the Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Dal

Shaun Dion Hamilton, LB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YO0qu_0eKbSYcC00
Aug 13, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Matt Breida (22) moves the ball against Detroit Lions linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton (50) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Damion Square, DL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40iKYP_0eKbSYcC00
Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Damion Square during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

J.K. Scott, P

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqH1L_0eKbSYcC00
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott (6) against the Chicago Bears during their football game on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-W, Appleton Post-Crescent

Carson Tinker, LS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uDL5s_0eKbSYcC00
Sep 20, 2015; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars long snapper Carson Tinker (46) snaps the ball to punter Bryan Anger (19) before the start of an NFL football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Former Eagles draft pick taken in 1st round of USFL draft

The revamped USFL held Day 1 of its draft on Tuesday night and some familiar names were called. That includes one former and notable Eagles draft pick. In the first round, which included only quarterbacks, the Houston Gamblers used their No. 5 overall pick on former Eagles quarterback Clayton Thorson.
NFL
FOX Sports

USFL Draft 2022: First-round pick-by-pick analysis

With the first round of the inaugural USFL Draft — a round focused entirely on quarterbacks — now in the books, let's break down the eight passers chosen. Background: A five-star recruit who starred at both Mississippi and Michigan in a storied college career that saw him pass for 8,800 yards and throw 68 touchdowns against just 27 interceptions, Patterson was the first QB off the board in the USFL’s first round.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
On3.com

Former Alabama running back passes away from gunshot wound

A former Alabama star running back passed away on Friday in Georgia, from what authorities are reporting as a gunshot wound. Two-time Tennessee Mr. Football winner Santonio Beard passed away on Friday, as authorities responded to a shooting that saw Beard and another man suffer gunshot wounds at the scene. Beard died on scene, as the other victim was transported to a local hospital.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarran Reed
Person
Cam Sims
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star CB decommits from Georgia

The Georgia Bulldogs have lost the commitment from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, who is a member of the class of 2023. Lee’s decommitment is not shocking considering Georgia’s change at defensive backs coach. Jahmile Addae is headed to Miami and Fran Brown is the new Georgia defensive back...
ELLENWOOD, GA
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Georgia

Big loss for the Georgia football program's coaching staff: Georgia offensive line coach Matt Luke is stepping down from his post with the Bulldogs, according to multiple reports. Luke served as UGA's O-line (...)
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

3 surprise cuts the Cowboys can make this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys enter the offseason over the salary cap, but these three surprise cuts could create some much-needed room. It has been a long time since the Dallas Cowboys have won a Super Bowl. Despite frequently being among the Super Bowl favorites in the past 15 years, Dallas hasn’t even advanced to an NFC Championship Game since 1996, a drought that feels historically long for one of the NFL’s most accomplished franchises.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#Roll Tide Wire#Dl Rashaan Evans#Wr#Dl J K Scott
AllTitans

Veteran Wide Receiver Comes Home

NASHVILLE – The Titans are hoping a return to Tennessee will help wide receiver Josh Malone make more happy memories. A former University of Tennessee and Station Camp High, Malone signed a futures contract with the Titans on Tuesday. The 25-year-old Malone was a fourth-round draft pick of the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Houston Texans set clear asking price for Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson did not play a game for the team in the 2021-22 NFL season due to his criminal and civil charges of sexual misconduct still not being settled. It seems that it is just a matter of time until the Texans move on from Watson, but...
NFL
BamaCentral

Crimson Tide Commit Elliot Washington II on Alabama: 'It Felt Like Home'

A lingering Achilles injury wasn’t enough to slow down Elliot Washington II on Sunday as he participated in the first leg of the Under Armour Next football prospect camp in Miami. The recent Alabama commit is already viewed as one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class but decided to push through a little bit of pain to prove his toughness among a slew of other elite prospects.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AL.com

USFL teams open draft by picking 8 quarterbacks

USFL teams started the spring football league’s two-day draft in Birmingham on Tuesday night by picking eight quarterbacks in a row. But that was because in the first round, each USFL team had to pick a quarterback, with the Michigan Panthers making former Ole Miss/Michigan QB Shea Patterson the first player selected.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy