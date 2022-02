BOSTON — As tensions continue to mount at the Ukrainian-Russian border, energy experts warn of an invasion that could increase the price of oil and natural gas. “The price of oil goes up, up and away, as well as the price of natural gas,” Dan Eberhart, CEO of drilling services company Canary, told FOX Business when asked what would happen if Russia invades Ukraine. “A lot of people aren’t focused on that, but this is a big natural gas story too. Europe gets a big portion of its natural gas from Russia, and we’ll be looking for that to go up as well.”

