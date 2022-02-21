ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

CALGARY SALVAGES WEEK 12 SPLIT WITH VITAL ROAD WIN

By Gary Groob
eopsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLax Philly – A Division of Edge of Philly Sports Network. The Calgary Roughnecks visited Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Sunday afternoon to play the Panther City Lacrosse Club in the second game of a Week 12 doubleheader. Missing several key players due to various injuries, Calgary lost a tight...

eopsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 5-1 Loss to Bruins

It’s usually the Colorado Avalanche handing out dominant beatdowns this season. The Boston Bruins turned the tables against the team with the NHL’s best record on Monday. The Bruins dominated every facet of the game, crushing the Avalanche 5-1. Four different players had multi-point games, and the Bruins outshot the Avalanche 45-29 to end Colorado’s seven-game road winning streak. David Pastrnak had a pair of goals for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman was sharp with 28 saves in the victory. It was just the second time in the last 33 games Colorado was held to just one goal. Here are three takeaways from Monday’s loss.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Georgia State
FanSided

NASCAR: Austin Cindric hasn’t clinched a playoff spot

Given the nature of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, Austin Cindric hasn’t officially clinched a playoff spot, even after winning the Daytona 500. In his first race as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver after replacing 2012 series champion Brad Keselowski behind the wheel of the #2 Ford, Austin Cindric delivered Team Penske their third Daytona 500 victory and first since 2015.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From Oilers First Loss of Woodcroft’s Tenure Against the Wild

The Edmonton Oilers were looking for their sixth straight victory since Jay Woodcroft took over behind the bench, but their bid fell well short after a 7-3 trouncing at the hands of the Minnesota Wild. The team is playing a much different style of game and comes into this one with a certain confidence in themselves, which is something the team lacked five games ago.
NHL
NHL

Final Buzzer: Kraken Fall in Vancouver

The Kraken bounced back once in Vancouver Monday, responding to an early Canucks score, just 11 seconds into the game, with goals by Jared McCann and Mark Giordano before the first period ended. But Seattle couldn't come back a second time after Vancouver scored three straight goals, two in the...
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Storm Past Kraken in 5-2 Win

The Islanders topped the Kraken 5-2 in the first-ever visit to Seattle. The New York Islanders beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 in the teams' first-ever meeting at Climate Pledge Arena. With the win, the team extended its point streak to three games (2-0-1). Zach Parise led the way with a...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Lacrosse League#Major League Lacrosse#Calgary Roughnecks#Dickies Arena#Pclc#Panthers
NBC4 Columbus

Blue Jackets top Toronto 4-3 on Laine OT goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the night 20 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus over Toronto 4-3 for the Blue Jackets’ third straight win. Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus, while Jean-Francois Berube stopped 39 shots and recorded his first NHL assist in his second straight […]
NHL
NHL

Anderson, Canadiens defeat Maple Leafs for third straight win

MONTREAL -- Josh Anderson had two goals and an assist for the Montreal Canadiens in their third straight win, 5-2 against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bell Centre on Monday. Cole Caufield had a goal and two assists, and Sam Montembeault made 35 saves for the Canadiens (11-33-7), who hadn't won consecutive games this season prior to the streak.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Homestand Continues with Wednesday Matchup vs. Kings

At the midway point of their season-long eight-game homestand, the Arizona Coyotes are set to take on the Los Angeles Kings for the final time this season. The Coyotes hold a 1-1-0 head-to-head record against the Kings this year, while L.A. enters 1-0-1. Puck drop at Gila River Arena is set for 8 p.m. and will be broadcasted nationally on TNT (Play-by-Play: Brendan Burke; Analyst: Darren Pang; Rink Side Reporter: Nabil Karim; In-Studio Host: Liam McHugh; In-Studio Analysts: Paul Bissonnette, Rick Tocchet, Anson Carter).
NHL
Seattle Times

New York Islanders overwhelm Seattle Kraken, push losing streak to five games

Midway through this fifth consecutive defeat, Yanni Gourde and his Kraken teammates knew they had another horror show on their hands. They were already down four goals to the New York Islanders, giving up four times the shots as they had in their favor and falling into much the same defensive zone trap as they had in a prior night’s loss in Vancouver. And while Gourde would finally wake up his team by scoring in the latter part of Tuesday night’s middle frame, it wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-2 loss in their first game back at Climate Pledge Arena following a tough road trip through Western Canada.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Philadelphia

Flyers Vs. Blues: A 6th Straight Loss as 8-Game Homestand Slogs on

Flyers lose 6th straight as 8-game homestand slogs on originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. An eight-game homestand continued with another loss for the Flyers as they fell to the Blues, 4-1, Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. St. Louis sealed the game with two empty-net goals. Oskar Lindblom...
NHL
NHL

Chabot scores three points in return, sparks Senators past Wild

OTTAWA -- Thomas Chabot had two goals and an assist in his return from injury, helping the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 win against the Minnesota Wild at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday. Chabot made it 4-3 with 5:45 left in the third period when his wrist shot from the...
NHL
NHL

Post-Game Instant Analysis: Islanders at Seattle

Slow start hurts Kraken who score twice but can't overcome a four-goal deficit, fall 5-2 to Islanders. The last time Seattle faced the Islanders, they earned the first shutout in Kraken history. Unfortunately, they couldn't fight for a similar fate tonight. Through the first period-and-a-half of play, it was New York that tilted the ice its way both in terms of transition play and offensive attack volume and quality. That led to four straight goals by the Islanders before Yanni Gourde scored off an individual effort off a faceoff. That ignited the Kraken, who re-established their ability to move the puck through all zones and fire more and better-quality pucks at Ilya Sorokin. Riley Sheahan was able to get a second goal as a result, but a full comeback wasn't to be and the Kraken lost 5-2.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres blanked by Canadiens

The Buffalo Sabres were on the wrong end of a 4-0 final inside the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec on Wednesday night. Canadiens goaltender Samuel Montelbault recorded his first-career shutout in victory.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Flames May Be Forced To Choose Between Gaudreau & Tkachuk in Offseason

Right now, life is pretty good for the Calgary Flames. Not only are they atop the Pacific Division with a 30-13-6 record, but they are also on a 10-game winning streak, matching a franchise record. While things are going great right now, however, they might become stressful this offseason. Several...
NHL
KARE

Chabot scores 2 as Senators down Wild 4-3

OTTAWA, ON — Thomas Chabot scored twice, including the game winner late in the third period, and also picked up an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Chabot was back after missing four games and hit a career...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy