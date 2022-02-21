How to Watch March Madness Live 2022

The Gonzaga Bulldogs remain on top of this week’s college basketball rankings, but which teams can give them a run for their money in March?. Unlike last season, where it felt like Gonzaga and Baylor were destined to meet for a national championship, college basketball has a much more level playing field this season. The Bulldogs are still on top of the heap, as they were in last week’s college basketball rankings, and were the top seed in the NCAA’s Top 16 seed reveal on Saturday but selection committee chair Tom Burnett indicated the margin between Gonzaga and the next two teams on the top line was razor-thin.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO