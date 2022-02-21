ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Startup Quintal Coffee Offers Beans Roasted By or Near Producers

By Howard Bryman
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBusiness partners with roots in Colombia and Guatemala have launched a roasted coffee subscription company called Quintal Coffee, offering United States customers coffees that were roasted at or near the places in which they were produced. Eduardo Umaña, who is Colombian, and Otto Becker, who is from Guatemala, founded...

Austin Chronicle

Coffee Clutch: Three Liqueurs, Canned Cocktails, and Origin-Roasted Beans

Go on, take a seat. Grab a cup of the hot brown stuff that helps you escape whatever lethargy’s trying to overtake your world-weary ass. Because, yes, it’s coffee time again; and we sure do love telling you about the beneficent beverage – like, how you can get it delivered locally, and which art-filled venue is also a powerhouse of other vegan yumminess, and even what it’s like to run a coffeeshop in this crazy town – and right now we’re gonna look at three coffee liqueurs and two other javalicious products that can happily enhance your modern urban life.
DRINKS
Nature.com

Comparison of chemical compounds and their influence on the taste of coffee depending on green beans storage conditions

Currently, there is no technology for the storage of green coffee (GrC), that results in obtaining high-quality roasted coffee (RC). The aim of this study was to evaluate the effects of storage temperature (âˆ’Â 10, 5, 10, 18, 20Â Â°C), postharvest treatment method (natural (N), washed (W)) and type of packaging material (GrainPro (G), jute (J) bags) on the content of chlorogenic acids (CQAs), caffeine and trigonelline as well as the sensory profile of RC from the specialty sector after 12Â months of regulated storage. Sensory analysis showed that natural coffees have better taste and higher quality than washed coffees after 12Â months of storage. The highest total scores were obtained from the natural coffee stored in a GrainPro bag at âˆ’Â 10Â Â°C followed by coffee stored in a jute bag at 10Â Â°C which had the smallest decreases compared to the initial recorded values. No notable differences among CQA contents in washed coffees stored in either type of bag was seen but natural coffees stored in jute bags at 10Â Â°C and 18Â Â°C displayed the lowest drops relative to the initial values.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

The World's Coffee Bean Reserves Are at Their Lowest Since Y2K

Next time you sip your morning coffee (or your "I know I shouldn't be drinking caffeine this late but I gotta get through this day" afternoon coffee), maybe take a moment to be thankful you still have coffee at all. Global coffee bean reserves are currently the lowest they've been since Y2K.
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Wake up and smell the coffee: The agricultural commodity market is broken

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The coffee crisis brewing in Central America is not just the result of climate change accelerating the spread of crop disease, but also the perpetual reliance on individual commodities to prop up global markets and offer the only solution to poverty for millions of smallholders worldwide.
AGRICULTURE
BGR.com

Urgent candy recall: These candies could poison you if you eat them

Contaminated foods are recalled all the time, whether the potential contaminant is bacteria or foreign elements like glass or metal. But the new El Chavito candy recall is all the more important because certain candies might have been contaminated with lead. Consumption of lead can result in lead poisoning, which...
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Soda recalled after consumer complains of glass in product

Following a consumer complaint, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda from the marketplace because of the possible presence of glass. The company reports that the soda was sold nationwide in Canada, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. “Do...
BGR.com

Rising prices of these 4 popular groceries are making people so angry

Phil Levy, chief economist at San Francisco-based freight forwarding company Flexport, has a prediction for when the US supply chain gets back to normal: Sometime next year, at the earliest. “It’s unlikely to happen in 2022,” he told The New York Times this week, an estimate that carries all sorts of implications. From the degree to which that means grocery prices will keep rising — for goods ranging from fresh produce, to coffee and milk — as well as to what extent voters might punish incumbents in this fall’s midterm elections.
BUSINESS
Thrillist

The Ice Cream Recall Due to Listeria Has Expanded Significantly

It was just over a week ago that the Royal Ice Cream Company announced a somewhat limited recall on its Batch Ice Cream due to Listeria contamination. On February 12, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared a notice from the company, expanding that recall. That initial recall included just...
FOOD SAFETY
Mental_Floss

The Reason Five Guys Serves Complimentary Peanuts to Its Customers

Five Guys offers complimentary peanuts to customers as a gesture of hospitality, but the snack sends a very different message to part of the population. For people with peanut allergies, every Five Guys location in the U.S. is a health hazard; the burger chain even posts signs in its windows saying as much. The restaurant doesn't profit off giving snacks away for free—or excluding potential customers—but peanuts have been a fixture of Five Guys for more than two decades. As Mashed reports, there's a clever reason behind this baffling business tactic.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Fruit Snacks Possibly Contaminated with Lead, FDA Says

Three companies on the West Coast voluntarily recalled fruit snacks last week due to potential lead contamination. The three cases all involve salted plums with chili, and they are each important for anyone who bought the affected products. Lead is a toxic substance and exposure to it could lead to dangerous symptoms for young children.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Ice Cream Company Recalls All of Its Products Due to Potential Listeria Contamination

Consumers with a hankering for ice cream should take a quick peak in their freezers, because The Royal Chip Ice Cream Company, Inc.'s ice cream recall has been expanded. After first announcing the recall on Friday, Feb. 4, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in an updated recall notice on Saturday, Feb. 12 that the company has expanded the recall to include all products manufactured at the facility due to possible listeria contamination.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Enoki Mushrooms Are The Latest Food To Be Recalled For Listeria

Listeria monocytogenes seems to be one of the most talked-about bacteria out there these days, and we don't mean that in a good way. Food recalls due to potential listeria contamination have been pouring in. There have been two recalls of Dole lettuce since December of last year. And, sadly, by early February of this year, people were still getting sick from the listeria outbreak. Companies have also had to recall a massive amount of frozen spinach. Smoked fish suffered a similar fate, and just in the past week, Royal Ice Cream recalled multiple flavors over the possibility of – you guessed it – listeria. Unfortunately, the listeria list hasn't run out of items yet.
FOOD SAFETY
Dallas Observer

Pinched: Local Bakers, Pitmasters and Brewers Feel the Heat of Rising Prices

The kitchen at Bisous Bisous, a small French patisserie in Uptown, is a carefully planned orchestra of people, butter, flour and sugar. And clipboards. Clipboards are everywhere. They hang on tacks across the walls, lined up like toy soldiers, one after the other, taking and dispensing orders from the many spreadsheets clipped to them.
SMALL BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Ice Cream Sold in 9 US States Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

The Royal Ice Cream Company has expanded a recall of ice cream distributed to nine U.S. states due to listeria contamination concerns, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall, initially affecting certain lots of its Batch brand ice cream, has been expanded to include all products within...
MANCHESTER, CT

