Startup Quintal Coffee Offers Beans Roasted By or Near Producers

Currently, there is no technology for the storage of green coffee (GrC), that results in obtaining high-quality roasted coffee (RC). The aim of this study was to evaluate the effects of storage temperature (âˆ’Â 10, 5, 10, 18, 20Â Â°C), postharvest treatment method (natural (N), washed (W)) and type of packaging material (GrainPro (G), jute (J) bags) on the content of chlorogenic acids (CQAs), caffeine and trigonelline as well as the sensory profile of RC from the specialty sector after 12Â months of regulated storage. Sensory analysis showed that natural coffees have better taste and higher quality than washed coffees after 12Â months of storage. The highest total scores were obtained from the natural coffee stored in a GrainPro bag at âˆ’Â 10Â Â°C followed by coffee stored in a jute bag at 10Â Â°C which had the smallest decreases compared to the initial recorded values. No notable differences among CQA contents in washed coffees stored in either type of bag was seen but natural coffees stored in jute bags at 10Â Â°C and 18Â Â°C displayed the lowest drops relative to the initial values.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO