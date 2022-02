This past weekend, Jim Miller stamped his name on another UFC record when he knocked out Nikolas Motta on the main card of UFC Vegas 48. The win for Miller, who already owns the UFC records for most fights all-time (39) and most submission attempts all-time (45), tied Donald Cerrone for most wins all-time at 23, and the New Jersey native could not be more humbled by the moment.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO