3 injured in German apartment building fire; 100 evacuated

A woman caused havoc on a flight from Helsinki to London by downing mini bottles of wine, refusing to wear a mask and ultimately hitting a police officer with a make-up bag, a court has heard.Lotta Kemppinen, from Bristol, had allegedly been drinking before boarding the Finnair flight to London on Christmas Eve.Cabin crew told the jury how Ms Kemppinen badgered a fellow passenger, who asked to be moved, and ignored 15 requests to wear a face covering.On arrival at London Heathrow, she then hit the police officer – who boarded the plane to remove her – with a make-up...
Comments / 0