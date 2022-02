A two-year-old girl has died after eating a poisoned dog treat that was reportedly thrown towards her family’s barking pet. Heidy Valeria experienced two respiratory arrests on Thursday in Tototlan in the state of Jalisco in central-western Mexico, according to The Sun. The toddler ate part of the supposedly poison-laced cookie, prompting her to be taken to hospital on 1 February. Council General Secretary Epigmenio Carrillo said the cause of death remains unconfirmed, but that the family dog also had similar issues. According to news site Telediario, Heidy passed away after two days in the hospital.“The truth is, the news...

