Discussions about the impact on the title race will soon follow but the only place to begin the story of this chaotic night is the 14th minute. Up until then, Leeds had been busy and vibrant and had asked questions of Liverpool, so much so that Jurgen Klopp’s arms were flapping furiously and his voice was straining. Convention doesn’t apply to games involving Marcelo Bielsa’s side and his German counterpart was noticeably vexed.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO