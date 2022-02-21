ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Country needs to ‘learn to live with Covid’ says Business Minister

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Business Minister Paul Scully says people will need to use ‘personal responsibility, not government diktat’ as plans to remove remaining Covid restrictions develop.

Plans to scrap the final coronavirus restrictions under the government’s “living with Covid” strategy hit a snag on Monday when the Cabinet meeting to sign off the measure was delayed at the last minute.

The proposal would be about “finally giving people back their freedom” after “one of the most difficult periods in our country’s history”, the prime minister said.

