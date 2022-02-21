Russia says it prevented border breach from Ukraine, Kyiv calls it fake news

Russia has stationed an estimated 130,000 troops along its border with Ukraine this winter, increasing suspicion that an invasion is imminent. Western powers have consistently warned the Kremlin against any aggression, insisting that there will be retaliation if it attacks its neighbour.In the most recent developments, Russia has claimed to be de-escalating the situation and released a video that purports to show columns of military equipment and forces leaving the annexed Crimea region, with UK defence minister Ben Wallace saying the latest intelligence indicates that 60 per cent of Russia’s soldiers are still on the border of Ukraine, as...
