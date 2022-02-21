ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Vic Ferrari Announce Retirement After 35 Years of Entertaining

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most popular bands to come from Eastern Wisconsin is calling it quits. Vic Ferrari has been entertaining music lovers all over the world for the past 35 years but have...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Donny Gerrard, “Wildflower” Singer, Dies at 75

Donny Gerrard, who scored a hit with “Wildflower” as the lead vocalist for the group Skylark, has died. He was 75. Gerrard died Thursday and had been under hospice care amid a battle with cancer, publicist Bill Carpenter told The Hollywood Reporter. “Our dear brother Donny passed away early this morning at home, peacefully, surrounded by family,” said Adam Ayers from Red Light Management in a statement released Thursday.More from The Hollywood ReporterSyl Johnson, Chicago Soul and Blues Artist, Dies at 85Julian Fowles, Film and Television Producer, Dies at 76Lata Mangeshkar, Singer Known as the "Nightingale of India," Dies at 92 Born...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Manitowoc, WI
State
Wisconsin State
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
Axios Charlotte

Weekday Planner: 25 fun things to do in Charlotte this week

This Weekday Planner is proudly presented by EchoPark Automotive. Don’t plan your day around car shopping – with EchoPark, you can find your new car in less than an hour. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22 National Margarita Day Various Locations | All-day | Price varies | Details  Why you should go: Head to a participating bar or restaurant to […] The post Weekday Planner: 25 fun things to do in Charlotte this week appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy