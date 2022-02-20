ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

GM Defense working on $45B autonomous tank for US armed forces

By Gary Gastelu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe generals have formed an alliance. GM Defense, the military vehicle division of General Motors, is collaborating with General Dynamics Land Systems on its bid to win a contract to build the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) for the U.S. armed forces. The OMFV will be a multipurpose platform...

Pokipseeman
1d ago

You can turn an autonomous tank around and make it fire on US citizens... You can't turn an American soldier around and make him fire on his fellow citizens. Yet...

