Getting the Band Back Together: The New Context Machine

Measure baking and cooking ingredients with precision with the OXO Good Grips 6-lb Precision Scale With Timer. This kitchen accessory provides measurements from 0.5–0.1-gram intervals to provide accurate results. Moreover, it offers readings in various units—grams, ounces, and pounds—for plenty of versatility. All the while, the zero function resets the scale to zero to add more ingredients in an instant. Furthermore, this OXO kitchen scale boasts an easy-to-read digital display with a sleek and compact design that’s great for all uses. Above all, the surface is easy to clean, and a non-slip silicone mat protects it from heat damage and scratches. Finally, the built-in timer is perfect for pour-over coffee, and the shut-off feature saves the battery life over time.
