Witchy Farming Sim ‘Wylde Flowers’ Now on Apple Arcade

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWylde Flowers is now available in the App Store, a farming and life simulator with a witch as the main character. Wylde Flowers is a cozy life and farming sim with a witchy twist! Escape to a cute world of diverse folks, and magical spells, as...

