ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 landing spots for Mike Gesicki in 2022 NFL free agency

By John Buhler
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins is one of the top tight ends hitting free agency this spring. After spending his first four seasons out of Penn State with the Miami Dolphins, tight end Mike Gesicki will test the wonderful world of NFL free agency. To say Gesicki’s time...

fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady, 44, May Not Retire After All: Interested In Joining A Potential Super Bowl Team

The NFL GOAT may be eyeing another go at a Super Bowl ring as there is ‘without question a chance for him to return.’. While Tom Brady is enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in Costa Rica after announcing he retired from the NFL, one would think football is furthest from his mind. However, after he recently teased a comeback on his podcast with the adage “never say never,” that may not be the case. As fans are eager to find out what the GOAT has in store for the future, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom might not be hanging up his helmet for good as there is “without question a chance for him to return.”
NFL
NJ.com

NFL insider predicts where Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022

The 2022 offseason could see unprecedented movement by some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. So the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin decided to look into his crystal ball. Wentz underwhelmed in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, choking down the stretch to cough up an AFC wild card. But as Volin notes, “No team is going to trade for his contract, which has a $22 million base salary ($15 million fully guaranteed), plus a $5 million roster bonus due in mid-March, plus another $1.3 million bonus due in Week 18 (for a total of $28.3 million). The Colts could pay the $5 million roster bonus, and pay some of the $15 million guaranteed salary, to facilitate a trade. But they also just gave up first- and third-round picks for Wentz.”
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Eagles draft pick taken in 1st round of USFL draft

The revamped USFL held Day 1 of its draft on Tuesday night and some familiar names were called. That includes one former and notable Eagles draft pick. In the first round, which included only quarterbacks, the Houston Gamblers used their No. 5 overall pick on former Eagles quarterback Clayton Thorson.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts have made decision on Carson Wentz’s future?

The Indianapolis Colts have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, and they may have come to a conclusion about what they plan to do with him. On The Athletic’s “One Percent Better” podcast, Colts reporter Zak Keefer said he believed based on what he...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Spun

2 Teams Favored For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Green Bay

Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic Instagram post that has caused the NFL world to once again wonder if he’s pushing his way out of Green Bay. Despite the rampant speculation, the betting odds suggest the superstar quarterback is most likely to stay put. Per The Action...
NFL
AllLions

Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning. Airport officials have expressed the free-agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence. Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board...
LOS ANGELES, CA
On3.com

Steelers general manager comments on hiring of Brian Flores

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently hired Brian Flores, who was recently fired by the Miami Dolphins, as a senior defensive analyst and linebackers coach. Flores is undoubtedly overqualified for that position, as he was a prime head coaching candidate during this cycle. He also has an impending lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racism in hiring practices.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Yardbarker

Surprising new detail emerges in Alvin Kamara battery case

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he was arrested for his role in the alleged beating of a man, and the NFL was apparently aware of the serious allegations before the New Orleans Saints star played in the Pro Bowl. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Kamara at Allegiant...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Has Odds to Join Vikings Most Hated Rival

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was semi-credibly linked to the Carolina Panthers. The NFC South franchise allegedly “made the call” on Cousins’ price tag for trade. Such calls and rumors are on the backdrop of an offseason when Minnesota could choose to trade its QB1,...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ryan Clark: Steelers Have 'Failed as an Organization' if Mason Rudolph is Their Quarterback Next Season

Jeremy Fowler appeared on Get Up this morning to discuss Pittsburgh Steelers' general manager Kevin Colbert's recent comments that the Steelers are excited to see what's next for Mason Rudolph. Colbert is retiring after the upcoming NFL draft, so with that mindset, it seems unlikely they go looking for a successor to Ben Roethlisberger before a new general manager takes Colbert's place this Spring. Fowler says there is a "very real possibility" that Rudolph is the starting quarterback going into the 2022 season. He then asked a despondent Ryan Clark to respond.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Penn State#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Clemson#Afc
The Spun

There’s 1 Clear Favorite For Carson Wentz If He’s Traded

All signs seem to be pointing to the Carson Wentz era coming to an end in Indy. On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus’ betting vertical shared the top odds for where the gunslinging QB could end up should the Colts indeed decide to move on. And an AFC North team is the favorite per Bovada.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

USFL Draft 2022: First-round pick-by-pick analysis

With the first round of the inaugural USFL Draft — a round focused entirely on quarterbacks — now in the books, let's break down the eight passers chosen. Background: A five-star recruit who starred at both Mississippi and Michigan in a storied college career that saw him pass for 8,800 yards and throw 68 touchdowns against just 27 interceptions, Patterson was the first QB off the board in the USFL’s first round.
NFL
brides.com

Who Is Matthew Stafford's Wife? 7 Facts to Know About Kelly Stafford

On the surface, NFL star Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly Stafford have a love story that looks much like a teenage rom-com. Before he became the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, a young Matthew crossed paths with the blonde beauty during her stint as a cheerleader for the University of Georgia.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

234K+
Followers
431K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy