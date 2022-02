We’re not buying that Dolly Parton only works nine to five. The country singer churns out hit songs, acts, owns a theme park and water park, as well as a resort and cabins in the Smoky Mountains, runs Imagination Library (a foundation that provides 1 million books to kids a year), and finds time to casually co-write a book with James Patterson. And she’s kicking off 2022 with a whole new foray: a line of cake mixes and frostings based on her favorite Southern desserts. It’s part of a collaboration with Duncan Hines, and the initial demand was so high the site sold out of its inventory within 15 minutes of launching. (Don’t worry—you can sign up to receive alerts when they’re back in stock on the brand’s website, and the line is headed to grocery stores everywhere this March.)

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 28 DAYS AGO