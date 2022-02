This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. The tech demo for Outer Ring is nearly here! The play-to-earn MMO at the forefront of bringing blockchain into gaming through space opera adventure and combat is about to show off everything the team has been working on. Good timing too, with the IDO in March 2022 just around the corner.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO