NFL

15 NFL veterans who could be offseason cuts

By Alex Chippin
theScore
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 2021 season behind us, NFL teams are set to begin balancing budgets and building their rosters for a run in 2022. Here are 15 notable veterans whose hefty contracts could place them on the chopping block in the offseason. (Contract information courtesy of OverTheCap) 49ers QB Jimmy...

www.thescore.com

FanSided

3 surprise cuts the Cowboys can make this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys enter the offseason over the salary cap, but these three surprise cuts could create some much-needed room. It has been a long time since the Dallas Cowboys have won a Super Bowl. Despite frequently being among the Super Bowl favorites in the past 15 years, Dallas hasn’t even advanced to an NFC Championship Game since 1996, a drought that feels historically long for one of the NFL’s most accomplished franchises.
NFL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady, 44, May Not Retire After All: Interested In Joining A Potential Super Bowl Team

The NFL GOAT may be eyeing another go at a Super Bowl ring as there is ‘without question a chance for him to return.’. While Tom Brady is enjoying a bit of rest and relaxation in Costa Rica after announcing he retired from the NFL, one would think football is furthest from his mind. However, after he recently teased a comeback on his podcast with the adage “never say never,” that may not be the case. As fans are eager to find out what the GOAT has in store for the future, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Tom might not be hanging up his helmet for good as there is “without question a chance for him to return.”
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL 1st Round Quarterback Cut By His CFL Team

It’s been a hot minute since we saw hide or hair of former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch in NFL circles. That might be because he’s been plying his trade up north in the CFL – until today. Per Tampa Bay Buccaneers insider Greg Auman, Lynch was...
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: Pat McAfee Confirms Aaron Rodgers Is Coming On

NFL fans around the world have been wondering if Aaron Rodgers will be on The Pat McAfee Show this Tuesday. Moments ago, we received the answer to that question. Pat McAfee opened up this Tuesday’s show by announcing that Rodgers will make a guest appearance at 1 p.m. ET.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL insider predicts where Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers will play in 2022

The 2022 offseason could see unprecedented movement by some of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. So the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin decided to look into his crystal ball. Wentz underwhelmed in his first season with the Indianapolis Colts following his trade from the Philadelphia Eagles, choking down the stretch to cough up an AFC wild card. But as Volin notes, “No team is going to trade for his contract, which has a $22 million base salary ($15 million fully guaranteed), plus a $5 million roster bonus due in mid-March, plus another $1.3 million bonus due in Week 18 (for a total of $28.3 million). The Colts could pay the $5 million roster bonus, and pay some of the $15 million guaranteed salary, to facilitate a trade. But they also just gave up first- and third-round picks for Wentz.”
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Feelings On Shailene Woodley Very Clear

Less than a week ago, TMZ reported that Aaron Rodgers ad Shailene Woodley called off their engagement. On Monday night, the Packers quarterback expressed his appreciation for her. In a lengthy post on Instagram, Rodgers said that he’s grateful for the time he spent with Woodley. “Shailene Woodley, thanks...
NFL
The Spun

2 Teams Favored For Aaron Rodgers If He Leaves Green Bay

Late Monday night, Aaron Rodgers shared a cryptic Instagram post that has caused the NFL world to once again wonder if he’s pushing his way out of Green Bay. Despite the rampant speculation, the betting odds suggest the superstar quarterback is most likely to stay put. Per The Action...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former Eagles draft pick taken in 1st round of USFL draft

The revamped USFL held Day 1 of its draft on Tuesday night and some familiar names were called. That includes one former and notable Eagles draft pick. In the first round, which included only quarterbacks, the Houston Gamblers used their No. 5 overall pick on former Eagles quarterback Clayton Thorson.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Has Odds to Join Vikings Most Hated Rival

On Monday, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was semi-credibly linked to the Carolina Panthers. The NFC South franchise allegedly “made the call” on Cousins’ price tag for trade. Such calls and rumors are on the backdrop of an offseason when Minnesota could choose to trade its QB1,...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts have made decision on Carson Wentz’s future?

The Indianapolis Colts have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Carson Wentz, and they may have come to a conclusion about what they plan to do with him. On The Athletic’s “One Percent Better” podcast, Colts reporter Zak Keefer said he believed based on what he...
NFL
Yardbarker

Surprising new detail emerges in Alvin Kamara battery case

Alvin Kamara is facing a felony charge after he was arrested for his role in the alleged beating of a man, and the NFL was apparently aware of the serious allegations before the New Orleans Saints star played in the Pro Bowl. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Kamara at Allegiant...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
On3.com

Steelers general manager comments on hiring of Brian Flores

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently hired Brian Flores, who was recently fired by the Miami Dolphins, as a senior defensive analyst and linebackers coach. Flores is undoubtedly overqualified for that position, as he was a prime head coaching candidate during this cycle. He also has an impending lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racism in hiring practices.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ryan Clark: Steelers Have 'Failed as an Organization' if Mason Rudolph is Their Quarterback Next Season

Jeremy Fowler appeared on Get Up this morning to discuss Pittsburgh Steelers' general manager Kevin Colbert's recent comments that the Steelers are excited to see what's next for Mason Rudolph. Colbert is retiring after the upcoming NFL draft, so with that mindset, it seems unlikely they go looking for a successor to Ben Roethlisberger before a new general manager takes Colbert's place this Spring. Fowler says there is a "very real possibility" that Rudolph is the starting quarterback going into the 2022 season. He then asked a despondent Ryan Clark to respond.
NFL
The Spun

Ex-Packers Executive Shares Gut Feeling On Aaron Rodgers

A former Green Bay Packers executive has his prediction for what Aaron Rodgers will announce on Tuesday afternoon. Rodgers is scheduled to appear on the Pat McAfee Show at 1 p.m. ET to make some sort of announcement on his future. He posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Monday...
NFL

